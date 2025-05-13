NHL
Stars vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Dallas Stars play the Winnipeg Jets.
Stars vs Jets Game Info
- Dallas Stars (50-26-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4)
- Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN
Stars vs Jets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-156)
|Jets (+130)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (53.2%)
Stars vs Jets Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +158 to cover the spread, with the Jets being -194.
Stars vs Jets Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Jets on May 13, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.
Stars vs Jets Moneyline
- Winnipeg is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -156 favorite at home.