Stars vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Dallas Stars play the Winnipeg Jets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Jets Game Info

Dallas Stars (50-26-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4)

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN

Stars vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-156) Jets (+130) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (53.2%)

Stars vs Jets Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +158 to cover the spread, with the Jets being -194.

Stars vs Jets Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Jets on May 13, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Stars vs Jets Moneyline

Winnipeg is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -156 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!