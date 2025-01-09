NHL
Stars vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Stars vs Flyers Game Info
- Dallas Stars (25-13-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (17-19-5)
- Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-178)
|Flyers (+146)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (65.7%)
Stars vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flyers. The Stars are +138 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are -170.
Stars vs Flyers Over/Under
- Stars versus Flyers, on January 9, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.
Stars vs Flyers Moneyline
- The Stars vs Flyers moneyline has Dallas as a -178 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +146 underdog at home.