Stars vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Dallas Stars play the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Flames Game Info

Dallas Stars (45-20-12) vs. Calgary Flames (32-36-8)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-245) Flames (+198) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (75.9%)

Stars vs Flames Puck Line

The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Stars are +104 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -128.

Stars vs Flames Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Flames on April 7, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Stars vs Flames Moneyline

The Stars vs Flames moneyline has Dallas as a -245 favorite, while Calgary is a +198 underdog on the road.

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