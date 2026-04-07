NHL
Stars vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Dallas Stars play the Calgary Flames.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Stars vs Flames Game Info
- Dallas Stars (45-20-12) vs. Calgary Flames (32-36-8)
- Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-245)
|Flames (+198)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (75.9%)
Stars vs Flames Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Stars are +104 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -128.
Stars vs Flames Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Flames on April 7, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Stars vs Flames Moneyline
- The Stars vs Flames moneyline has Dallas as a -245 favorite, while Calgary is a +198 underdog on the road.