Canada vs Qatar Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight With Odds
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Canada vs Qatar: Who Will Score the First Goal?
David ~+200 the clear first scorer pick, Larin the early-press poacher, Buchanan the wide-channel opener, Afif the counter-attack upset dart — full FanDuel first goalscorer board and analysis for Group B at BC Place.
Canada are expected to dominate possession from the first whistle at a BC Place dome they've won at by a combined 10-0 in their last two fixtures. FOX Sports predict a Canada win to nil — meaning the first goal is very likely to be Canadian, and very likely to arrive in the first half before Qatar's defensive block settles into its most disciplined shape. Jonathan David at approximately +200 first scorer carries all the same weight as his +100 anytime odds — he's the penalty taker, the 39-goal all-time top scorer, and the focal point of Canada's attack. Larin at ~+360 is the early-press poacher. Buchanan at ~+560 is the fast-turf wide-channel opener. Afif at ~+900 is the only Qatar first-scorer dart — and a very long-odds one at that.
First scorer odds estimated from FanDuel anytime board. David +100 anytime confirmed via FanDuel Research/FOX Sports. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board
*First scorer odds estimated from FanDuel anytime board. David +100 anytime confirmed. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Pick #1: Jonathan David — First Scorer ~+200
The first scorer case for David is straightforward — he is the most likely individual to score at all in this match, and Canada are the overwhelming favourites to score first. The first goal in this match is most likely to come from Canada, most likely to come in the first 60 minutes, and most likely to come from the central striker who is Canada's penalty taker, all-time leading scorer, and the explicit pick of both FanDuel Research and Sports Interaction.
Canada pressed hard from the opening whistle against Bosnia and dominated the first half without scoring — a pattern Marsch will want to correct today with a more clinical approach in the final third. His specific instruction to David: "get the ball on net more often." Qatar will sit in their deep 4-3-3 block from the first whistle, meaning Canada will have sustained possession in the attacking third early and David will accumulate touches around the area. In the 2022 friendly — the only previous meeting — David scored in a 2-0 win. He is also Canada's first-choice penalty taker, meaning any foul inside the area by Qatar's compressed backline routes directly to a David spot kick and the opening goal. At approximately +200 for first scorer — double the even-money anytime price — this is the cleanest value play in this market.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Early-Press Poacher: Cyle Larin — First Scorer ~+360
The first scorer case for Larin differs from the anytime case in one key respect — he is starting today, not coming off the bench as he did against Bosnia. As a starter in a 4-4-2 alongside David, Larin is in position from the first whistle to benefit from the opening phase when Canada press high and Qatar's defensive shape is least organised.
When Canada press in the first 10-15 minutes at BC Place — where their last two competitive home games produced 10 goals combined — Larin's physical runs in behind Qatar's defence are the most direct route to an early opening goal. Qatar's centre-backs (Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel) are not built to track the pace and physicality of a 6-foot centre forward running across their backline. In the 2022 friendly, Larin scored in a game where he started from the beginning — replicating those conditions today. At approximately +360, Larin first scorer offers nearly double the odds of David first scorer for a player who is sharing the same strike position and is specifically expected to score by multiple experts today.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Wide Channel Opener: Tajon Buchanan — First Scorer ~+560
The first scorer case for Buchanan is specifically built around the opening phase of the match — the first 10-15 minutes before Qatar's 4-3-3 defensive block is fully settled. Buchanan operates on the right wing against Qatar's left-back Ayoub Al-Oui, who is not known for his pace in recovery. On BC Place's fast artificial turf, Buchanan can attack that space in the earliest minutes when the defensive shape has not yet compressed into the deep block it will maintain for the rest of the game.
Canada pressed from the opening whistle against Bosnia and created early opportunities that failed to convert. Against a Qatar side that will need a few minutes to establish their defensive organisation on a fast dome surface they have not played on before, Buchanan getting in behind Al-Oui in the opening exchanges and cutting inside to shoot is the clearest first-goal route that does not run through David or Larin. At approximately +560, Buchanan first scorer is the wide-channel value pick for bettors looking for longer odds than David (+200) or Larin (+360) with a genuine and tactically-grounded opening-goal scenario.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎲 Qatar Counter Dart: Akram Afif — First Scorer ~+900
For Afif to be first scorer, Qatar must score first — the genuine upset that requires Canada to over-commit in their opening press, lose the ball high up the pitch, and give Afif a clear run in behind before Canada's defensive shape can recover. This is not impossible. Canada's full-backs push forward aggressively in their 4-4-2 system, and if their opening press is disorganised, Afif can punish them on the counter exactly as RotoWire flag.
Sports Interaction explicitly circle Afif as a genuine threat against Canada — not just anytime, but specifically the counter-attack threat when Canada's backline is exposed. The specific first-scorer scenario: Canada press with both full-backs forward in the opening 10-20 minutes, Qatar win the ball centrally, release Afif in behind Cornelius and De Fougerolles before Laryea or Johnston can recover, and Afif races through to finish before Crépeau can close down. At approximately +900 — implying roughly 10% probability — this is a pure small-stakes upset dart for bettors who want Qatar exposure and believe in the counter-attack mechanism. It has a genuine tactical basis, but back at tiny stakes only. Canada's last two home games at BC Place ending 10-0 combined is the context for this price.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FD Research + Sports Interaction explicit · 39 intl goals · penalty taker · scored vs Qatar 2022
Most likely to score. Most likely to score FIRST. Penalty taker adds a direct first-goal route beyond open play. Canada press from kick-off in this dome. Early-press poacher: Larin ~+360 (starting today per FOX · scored vs Qatar 2022 · physical runs in behind from first whistle). Wide channel: Buchanan ~+560 (BC Place fast turf · pace over Al-Oui · opening 15 mins before block sets). Qatar upset dart: Afif ~+900 (Sports Interaction circled him · RotoWire: counter threat · tiny stakes only — first scorer requires Qatar to score first).
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: First Goalscorer — Canada vs Qatar
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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