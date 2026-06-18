Canada vs Qatar Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight With Odds

David ~+200 the clear first scorer pick, Larin the early-press poacher, Buchanan the wide-channel opener, Afif the counter-attack upset dart — full FanDuel first goalscorer board and analysis for Group B at BC Place.

🟢 DAVIES AVAILABLE (sub): Alphonso Davies confirmed available by Marsch — most likely impact sub. Larin expected to start (FOX Sports explicit). Qatar: no injuries, no suspensions.

CONTEXT: 🇨🇦 David ~+200 first · penalty taker · Marsch: "get on net more" 🇨🇦 Canada press from first whistle at BC Place · 10-0 last 2 at home 🇨🇦 Eustaquio: 9 set-pieces vs Bosnia · corners route to goal 🇶🇦 Afif ~+900 · only realistic Qatar opening goal route

Canada are expected to dominate possession from the first whistle at a BC Place dome they've won at by a combined 10-0 in their last two fixtures. FOX Sports predict a Canada win to nil — meaning the first goal is very likely to be Canadian, and very likely to arrive in the first half before Qatar's defensive block settles into its most disciplined shape. Jonathan David at approximately +200 first scorer carries all the same weight as his +100 anytime odds — he's the penalty taker, the 39-goal all-time top scorer, and the focal point of Canada's attack. Larin at ~+360 is the early-press poacher. Buchanan at ~+560 is the fast-turf wide-channel opener. Afif at ~+900 is the only Qatar first-scorer dart — and a very long-odds one at that.

First scorer odds estimated from FanDuel anytime board. David +100 anytime confirmed via FanDuel Research/FOX Sports. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board

Player 1st Any Jonathan David ⭐ 🇨🇦 CAN · ST · Juventus · 39 intl goals · penalty taker · scored vs Qatar 2022 ~+200 +100 Cyle Larin 🇨🇦 CAN · ST · Southampton · scored 78' vs Bosnia · FOX: starting today ~+360 ~+180 Tajon Buchanan 🇨🇦 CAN · RW · Villarreal · pacy right winger · cuts inside · fast turf ~+560 ~+280 Stephen Eustaquio 🇨🇦 CAN · CM · Porto · 9 set-piece deliveries vs Bosnia · arrives in second-phase ~+760 ~+380 Ismaël Koné 🇨🇦 CAN · CM · Sassuolo · MOTM vs Bosnia · dynamic late box runner ~+840 ~+420 Akram Afif 🎲 🇶🇦 QAT · FW · Al-Sadd · 18 goals/36 club apps · Qatar's only first-scorer route ~+900 ~+450 Alistair Johnston 🇨🇦 CAN · RB · Celtic · set-piece aerial threat · Eustaquio delivery ~+1100 ~+550 Yusuf Abdurisag 🇶🇦 QAT · FW · Al-Duhail · central striker in Qatar 4-3-3 ~+1400 ~+700

*First scorer odds estimated from FanDuel anytime board. David +100 anytime confirmed. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇦 Canada — 4-4-2 · Jesse Marsch DAVIES ON BENCH GK: Crépeau | DEF: Laryea · Cornelius · De Fougerolles · Johnston (Celtic) MID: Buchanan (Villarreal) · Eustaquio (Porto) · Koné (Sassuolo) · Ahmed / Millar FWD: Jonathan David (Juventus) · Cyle Larin (Southampton) Set-piece taker: Eustaquio (9 corners/FKs vs Bosnia — most on team). Penalty taker: Jonathan David. Davies on bench. Larin starting (FOX Sports explicit). Opening goal blueprint: Eustaquio drives midfield → David drops deep, Larin runs in behind; OR Buchanan pace down right channel → cuts inside left foot → shot; OR Eustaquio corner/FK → David or Johnston arriving at back post. Canada had 0-0 at half vs Bosnia before finally breaking through — today Marsch expects faster tempo and earlier opening goal. 🇶🇦 Qatar — 4-3-3 · Julen Lopetegui FULLY FIT GK: Abunada ⭐ (27 shots vs SUI) | DEF: Al-Oui · Pedro Miguel · Khoukhi · H. Ahmed MID: Gaber · Laye Gueye · Fathy FWD: Akram Afif ⚡ · Yusuf Abdurisag · Edmilson Junior Qatar first-scorer scenario: Canada's full-backs push forward in attack → Qatar win the ball quickly → Afif released in behind on the counter → 1v1 with Crépeau before Canada's defensive shape can recover. This is the only realistic path for Qatar to score FIRST — it requires Canada to be caught high and disorganised in the opening phase. Qatar's own-goal against Switzerland came in minute 94, not in the first half — Qatar are not a team that tends to strike early.

⭐ Pick #1: Jonathan David — First Scorer ~+200

Jonathan David Canada ST · Juventus · 39 intl goals · penalty taker · Canada all-time top scorer 1st Goal ~+200 Anytime +100 FanDuel Research: "most dangerous attacking player" · explicit anytime pick Sports Interaction: "going back to the well" — explicit anytime pick Canada's designated penalty taker — foul in box = David from spot 39 international goals — Canada all-time record scorer Scored vs Qatar in 2022 — has opened scoring against this opponent before Marsch told David to "get the ball on net more often" — tactical intent Canada expected to apply early high press — David central to first-half chances Qatar's last goal vs SUI: 94th-minute own goal — they don't score early The first scorer case for David is straightforward — he is the most likely individual to score at all in this match, and Canada are the overwhelming favourites to score first. The first goal in this match is most likely to come from Canada, most likely to come in the first 60 minutes, and most likely to come from the central striker who is Canada's penalty taker, all-time leading scorer, and the explicit pick of both FanDuel Research and Sports Interaction. Canada pressed hard from the opening whistle against Bosnia and dominated the first half without scoring — a pattern Marsch will want to correct today with a more clinical approach in the final third. His specific instruction to David: "get the ball on net more often." Qatar will sit in their deep 4-3-3 block from the first whistle, meaning Canada will have sustained possession in the attacking third early and David will accumulate touches around the area. In the 2022 friendly — the only previous meeting — David scored in a 2-0 win. He is also Canada's first-choice penalty taker, meaning any foul inside the area by Qatar's compressed backline routes directly to a David spot kick and the opening goal. At approximately +200 for first scorer — double the even-money anytime price — this is the cleanest value play in this market.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet David First Scorer (~+200)

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💎 Early-Press Poacher: Cyle Larin — First Scorer ~+360

Cyle Larin Canada ST · Southampton · scored 78' vs Bosnia · FOX Sports: starting today 1st Goal ~+360 Anytime ~+180 Starting today — FOX Sports explicit "include Larin in starting XI" Scored vs Qatar in 2022 (started that game, scored early) Physical presence in box — wins aerial duels against Khoukhi Canada press in first 15 mins — Larin runs in behind as block drops 4-4-2 partner with David — two-striker system creates first-half chances Scored in 78' vs Bosnia but was on bench from start — different today The first scorer case for Larin differs from the anytime case in one key respect — he is starting today, not coming off the bench as he did against Bosnia. As a starter in a 4-4-2 alongside David, Larin is in position from the first whistle to benefit from the opening phase when Canada press high and Qatar's defensive shape is least organised. When Canada press in the first 10-15 minutes at BC Place — where their last two competitive home games produced 10 goals combined — Larin's physical runs in behind Qatar's defence are the most direct route to an early opening goal. Qatar's centre-backs (Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel) are not built to track the pace and physicality of a 6-foot centre forward running across their backline. In the 2022 friendly, Larin scored in a game where he started from the beginning — replicating those conditions today. At approximately +360, Larin first scorer offers nearly double the odds of David first scorer for a player who is sharing the same strike position and is specifically expected to score by multiple experts today.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Larin First Scorer (~+360)

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🎯 Wide Channel Opener: Tajon Buchanan — First Scorer ~+560

Tajon Buchanan Canada RW · Villarreal · fast turf · cuts inside · right-channel opening goal route 1st Goal ~+560 Anytime ~+280 Right wing — pace over Qatar's left-back Al-Oui from the first whistle Cuts inside onto left foot — clean shooting angle before block sets BC Place artificial turf: fast surface advantages direct runners Sports Mole: turf "should benefit the youthful, speedy Canadians" Opening 10 minutes: Qatar's left-back position least organised First-scorer scenario: burst down right in first 15', cut inside, finish The first scorer case for Buchanan is specifically built around the opening phase of the match — the first 10-15 minutes before Qatar's 4-3-3 defensive block is fully settled. Buchanan operates on the right wing against Qatar's left-back Ayoub Al-Oui, who is not known for his pace in recovery. On BC Place's fast artificial turf, Buchanan can attack that space in the earliest minutes when the defensive shape has not yet compressed into the deep block it will maintain for the rest of the game. Canada pressed from the opening whistle against Bosnia and created early opportunities that failed to convert. Against a Qatar side that will need a few minutes to establish their defensive organisation on a fast dome surface they have not played on before, Buchanan getting in behind Al-Oui in the opening exchanges and cutting inside to shoot is the clearest first-goal route that does not run through David or Larin. At approximately +560, Buchanan first scorer is the wide-channel value pick for bettors looking for longer odds than David (+200) or Larin (+360) with a genuine and tactically-grounded opening-goal scenario.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Buchanan First Scorer (~+560)

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🎲 Qatar Counter Dart: Akram Afif — First Scorer ~+900

Akram Afif Qatar FW · Al-Sadd · 18 club goals · 2023 Asian Cup top scorer · only Qatar first-scorer route 1st Goal ~+900 Anytime ~+450 18 goals/36 club apps · 2023 Asian Cup top scorer · Qatar's only realistic scorer Sports Interaction: "I have him circled as a threat against Canada" — explicit RotoWire: exploits space behind CAN full-backs when they push high First-scorer scenario: Canada overcommit early → Afif counter in 10-20' Very long odds (~+900) — back only at tiny stakes · pure upset dart Qatar's own-goal vs SUI came in 94th minute — they don't tend to score first For Afif to be first scorer, Qatar must score first — the genuine upset that requires Canada to over-commit in their opening press, lose the ball high up the pitch, and give Afif a clear run in behind before Canada's defensive shape can recover. This is not impossible. Canada's full-backs push forward aggressively in their 4-4-2 system, and if their opening press is disorganised, Afif can punish them on the counter exactly as RotoWire flag. Sports Interaction explicitly circle Afif as a genuine threat against Canada — not just anytime, but specifically the counter-attack threat when Canada's backline is exposed. The specific first-scorer scenario: Canada press with both full-backs forward in the opening 10-20 minutes, Qatar win the ball centrally, release Afif in behind Cornelius and De Fougerolles before Laryea or Johnston can recover, and Afif races through to finish before Crépeau can close down. At approximately +900 — implying roughly 10% probability — this is a pure small-stakes upset dart for bettors who want Qatar exposure and believe in the counter-attack mechanism. It has a genuine tactical basis, but back at tiny stakes only. Canada's last two home games at BC Place ending 10-0 combined is the context for this price.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Afif First Scorer (~+900)

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🔮 Prediction: Canada 2-0 Qatar · First Goal: David or Larin · Minutes 15-45 First Goal: Jonathan David ~+200 🇨🇦

FD Research + Sports Interaction explicit · 39 intl goals · penalty taker · scored vs Qatar 2022 Most likely to score. Most likely to score FIRST. Penalty taker adds a direct first-goal route beyond open play. Canada press from kick-off in this dome. Early-press poacher: Larin ~+360 (starting today per FOX · scored vs Qatar 2022 · physical runs in behind from first whistle). Wide channel: Buchanan ~+560 (BC Place fast turf · pace over Al-Oui · opening 15 mins before block sets). Qatar upset dart: Afif ~+900 (Sports Interaction circled him · RotoWire: counter threat · tiny stakes only — first scorer requires Qatar to score first).

Canada vs Qatar · First Goalscorer · 6 PM ET · BC Place, Vancouver ⭐ Jonathan David First Scorer FD Research + Sports Interaction · 39 intl goals · pen taker · scored vs Qatar 2022 ~+200 💎 Larin First Scorer Starting today · scored vs Qatar 2022 · early-press poacher · ~2× David odds ~+360 🎯 Buchanan First Scorer Wide channel wildcard · fast BC Place turf · pace over Al-Oui · opening 15 mins ~+560 🎲 Afif First Scorer (QAT) Qatar counter dart · tiny stakes only · requires Qatar to score first · RotoWire counter threat ~+900

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet First Goalscorer Props — Canada vs Qatar David ~+200 · Larin ~+360 · Buchanan ~+560 · Afif ~+900

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FAQ: First Goalscorer — Canada vs Qatar

Who is most likely to score the first goal in Canada vs Qatar? Jonathan David at approximately +200 is the clear first scorer pick. He is Canada's all-time top scorer with 39 international goals, the designated penalty taker (meaning any Qatar foul inside the box routes directly to a David spot kick and the opening goal), and the explicit anytime pick of both FanDuel Research and Sports Interaction. FOX Sports predict a Canada win to nil — meaning the first goal is almost certainly Canadian, and David is the most likely Canadian to score it. He also scored in the only previous meeting with Qatar (September 2022 friendly). The structural weight of his role as central striker, penalty taker, and the player Marsch has specifically tasked to be more clinical makes him the clearest first-scorer pick on today's slate at ~+200. The value alternative is Cyle Larin at ~+360, who is expected to start alongside David today and also scored against Qatar in 2022.

What is the specific first-scorer scenario for each pick? David ~+200: Canada dominate early, David accumulates touches near penalty area, opens scoring with a placed finish — or Qatar foul in box, David converts from the spot. Larin ~+360: Canada press from first whistle, Eustaquio drives from midfield, Larin makes a physical run in behind Qatar's centre-backs before the block compresses, wins the contact and finishes. Buchanan ~+560: Canada attack down the right wing in the first 10-15 minutes before Qatar's 4-3-3 block is fully organised, Buchanan uses his pace to get in behind Al-Oui on the fast BC Place turf, cuts inside onto his left foot and shoots. Afif ~+900: Canada overcommit with both full-backs forward in an early press, lose the ball centrally, Afif released in behind before the defensive shape can recover, finishes 1v1 vs Crépeau — tiny stakes only, requires Qatar to score first.

Why is the Larin first scorer ~+360 different from the anytime case? In the anytime article, Larin's case was built partly on his impact from the bench against Bosnia — he scored within two minutes of entering in the 78th minute. Today he is starting from the beginning (FOX Sports explicit), which is a fundamentally different context for the first scorer market. As a starter in a 4-4-2 alongside David, Larin will be in position from the first whistle to benefit from Canada's high press, making physical runs in behind Qatar's centre-backs during the opening phase when the defensive block is least organised. He also scored against Qatar in the 2022 friendly when he started that game. At ~+360, Larin first scorer is approximately double the odds of David first scorer for a player in the same strike partnership with the same opponent history.