NHL

Stars vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams busy on Sunday, up against the St. Louis Blues.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Blues Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (38-19-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (29-26-6)
  • Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: TNT

Stars vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-235)Blues (+190)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (64.8%)

Stars vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +106 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -130.

Stars vs Blues Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Blues on March 2, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.

Stars vs Blues Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Blues, Dallas is the favorite at -235, and St. Louis is +190 playing on the road.

