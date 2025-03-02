Stars vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams busy on Sunday, up against the St. Louis Blues.

Stars vs Blues Game Info

Dallas Stars (38-19-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (29-26-6)

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: TNT

Stars vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-235) Blues (+190) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (64.8%)

Stars vs Blues Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +106 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -130.

Stars vs Blues Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Blues on March 2, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.

Stars vs Blues Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Blues, Dallas is the favorite at -235, and St. Louis is +190 playing on the road.

