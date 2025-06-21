Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the New York Mets is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (46-30) vs. New York Mets (45-31)

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Coverage: FOX

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-120) | NYM: (+102)

PHI: (-120) | NYM: (+102) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel (Phillies) - 2-0, 2.21 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Mets) - 6-3, 3.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Mick Abel (2-0) to the mound, while Griffin Canning (6-3) will take the ball for the Mets. Abel and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Abel's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Mets have a 7-7-0 record against the spread in Canning's starts. The Mets have a 4-1 record in Canning's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (51.3%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Phillies, New York is the underdog at +102, and Philadelphia is -120 playing at home.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. New York is -178 to cover.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

Phillies versus Mets, on June 21, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (66.7%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 35 times in 48 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 30 of their 72 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 36-36-0 in 72 games with a line this season.

The Mets have won nine of the 21 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, New York has a 5-9 record (winning only 35.7% of its games).

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 73 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-43-2).

The Mets have collected a 37-36-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.7% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.377) and total hits (67) this season. He's batting .242 batting average while slugging .531.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 112th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.456) thanks to 27 extra-base hits. He's batting .302 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage 51st.

Nick Castellanos has 81 hits this season and has a slash line of .282/.323/.436.

Alec Bohm has seven home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .289 this season.

Bohm has safely hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .390 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and 12 RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.565) and leads the Mets in hits (83). He's batting .291 and with an on-base percentage of .386.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Juan Soto has a .387 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .246 while slugging .455.

He is 100th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .264 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .245 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 23 walks.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

6/20/2025: 10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/23/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/22/2025: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/21/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/9/2024: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/8/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/6/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/5/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/22/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

