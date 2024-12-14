FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Blues Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (17-11) vs. St. Louis Blues (14-14-2)
  • Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-255)Blues (+205)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (68%)

Stars vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+104 to cover). St. Louis, the underdog, is -128.

Stars vs Blues Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Stars versus Blues game on December 14 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Stars vs Blues Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Stars, St. Louis is the underdog at +205, and Dallas is -255 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup