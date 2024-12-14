NHL
Stars vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Stars vs Blues Game Info
- Dallas Stars (17-11) vs. St. Louis Blues (14-14-2)
- Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-255)
|Blues (+205)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (68%)
Stars vs Blues Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+104 to cover). St. Louis, the underdog, is -128.
Stars vs Blues Over/Under
- The over/under for the Stars versus Blues game on December 14 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.
Stars vs Blues Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Stars, St. Louis is the underdog at +205, and Dallas is -255 playing at home.