Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

On Sunday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are up against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info

Dallas Stars (20-13-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-22-2)

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN

Stars vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-245) Blackhawks (+198) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (62.6%)

Stars vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blackhawks. The Stars are +106 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -130.

Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Blackhawks on December 29, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Chicago is a +198 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -245 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!