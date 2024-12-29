FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Sunday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are up against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (20-13-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-22-2)
  • Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN

Stars vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-245)Blackhawks (+198)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (62.6%)

Stars vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blackhawks. The Stars are +106 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -130.

Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Blackhawks on December 29, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Chicago is a +198 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -245 favorite on the road.

