Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29
On Sunday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are up against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (20-13-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-22-2)
- Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN
Stars vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-245)
|Blackhawks (+198)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (62.6%)
Stars vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blackhawks. The Stars are +106 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -130.
Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Blackhawks on December 29, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Chicago is a +198 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -245 favorite on the road.