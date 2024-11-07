Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7
The Dallas Stars will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Thursday.
Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (7-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-8-1)
- Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-365)
|Blackhawks (+285)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Stars win (80%)
Stars vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are +114 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -140.
Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- Stars versus Blackhawks, on November 7, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- The Stars vs Blackhawks moneyline has Dallas as a -365 favorite, while Chicago is a +285 underdog on the road.