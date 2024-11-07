Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7

The Dallas Stars will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Thursday.

Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info

Dallas Stars (7-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-8-1)

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-365) Blackhawks (+285) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (80%)

Stars vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are +114 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -140.

Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under

Stars versus Blackhawks, on November 7, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline

The Stars vs Blackhawks moneyline has Dallas as a -365 favorite, while Chicago is a +285 underdog on the road.

