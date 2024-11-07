menu item
NHL

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Dallas Stars will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Thursday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (7-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-8-1)
  • Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-365)Blackhawks (+285)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (80%)

Stars vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are +114 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -140.

Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • Stars versus Blackhawks, on November 7, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • The Stars vs Blackhawks moneyline has Dallas as a -365 favorite, while Chicago is a +285 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

