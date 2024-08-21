2024 Stanford Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Stanford Cardinal, who are currently unranked, are 1-1 on the season. For additional info on their full 2024 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

Stanford 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 TCU Aug. 30 L 34-27 Horned Frogs (-8.5) 59.5 2 Cal Poly Sept. 7 W 41-7 Cardinal (-34.5) 61.5 4 @ Syracuse Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Clemson Sept. 28 - - - 6 Virginia Tech Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ Notre Dame Oct. 12 - - - 8 SMU Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Stanford Last Game

The Cardinal beat the Cal Poly Mustangs 41-7 in their last game. Ashton Daniels had 221 yards on 19-of-23 passing (82.6%) for the Cardinal in that matchup against the Mustangs, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added nine carries for 31 yards with his legs. On the ground, Chris Davis Jr. ran for 53 yards on six carries (8.8 yards per carry). Sedrick Irvin grabbed two balls for 92 yards (averaging 46.0 per catch) against the Mustangs.

Stanford Betting Insights

This is the first time this season Stanford is listed as the moneyline favorite.

