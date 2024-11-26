New Casino Games Spotlight: Stallion Strike

Step into the stormy world of Stallion Strike, a 6x5 reel slot featuring a striking black stallion with a glowing golden mane. Set against the backdrop of a thunderstorm, this game offers an impressive 15,625 ways to win.

At the heart of Stallion Strike is its unique Power Zone mechanics, which add an extra layer of excitement. These zones can turn your last spin into a big win by transforming symbols into matching ones, creating even greater payout opportunities. With its dynamic features and captivating design, Stallion Strike offers a fresh take on online slots.

Stallion Strike offers an RTP of 96.27%. You may access a range of RTPs through the buy feature, from 92.29% to 96.71%. The online slot real money game features Wilds, Power Zones, and more. Continue reading to learn how to play Stallion Strike at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Stallion Strike Online

Whether you're a seasoned pro or starting, this slot is easy for anybody to play. With 15,625 ways to win, Stallion Strike offers even more chances to win amazing rewards. When you launch it, the game's central theme stares at you.

Click the menu button to see the Stallion Strike paytable. Next, check the value of the symbols on the paytable. You may also find descriptions of the game's features and regulations in the help section.

After understanding the features and symbol, return to the main game screen to spin the reels. You may simply stake 0.10 to 100. For fast play, initiate Turbo mode. You can also initiate the Autoplay for automatic spins.

In Stallion Strike, the diamond symbol serves as the Wild which can show on reels 2-6 and replace any symbol, save the Bonus symbol.

Regarding the Bonus symbol, it appears on all reels and is shaped like a horseshoe. When you get 3+ bonus symbols, the Mega Spin feature will be activated.

Special Features of Stallion Strike

Stallion Strike stands out with its features among the online slots for real money. You’ll encounter Wild and Bonus symbols in addition to the Power Zones. The following is a description of Stallion Strike features:

Wild Symbol

The diamond serves as the game's Wolf symbol. The Wild symbol may be seen on reels 2-6 during the regular game modes. It can substitute any symbol except the Bonus symbol.

Bonus Symbol

A horseshoe is the game's Bonus symbol. The Bonus symbol may be seen on every reel in both the main and free games. You must land three or more on an empty reel to activate the Mega Spin feature.

Power Zones

Any standard symbol you see might have been charged with the Power Zone function. Just keep an eye out for the blue circle. Any symbol can emerge as a charged symbol on any spin. However, there’s the exception of Wild and Bonus symbols. When charged symbols land, they lock Power Zones in that spot.

There are both horizontal and vertical connections between power zones. The Power Zone will be expanded if a charged symbol lands adjacent to it, either horizontally or vertically. Any symbol in a Power Zone that lands on a charged symbol will change into that symbol kind.

Power Zones disappear after symbols have transformed. Each stake keeps track of where each Power Zone is on the reels. Positions with Power Zones displayed will return to their stored condition upon total bet adjustment.

Is Stallion Strike a Good Slot?

Much rides on the revolutionary Power Zone features in this exciting online slot game Stallion Strike. This innovative feature in Stallion Strike by Playtech enhances the bonus round. It also helps to maintain player interest in the main game.

The game’s 96.27% RTP, which can grow to 96.71% in the buy feature, is commendable.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).