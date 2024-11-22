St. John's vs Virginia Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 22

The St. John's Red Storm (4-1) take on the Virginia Cavaliers (3-1) on November 22, 2024. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Arena: Baha Mar Convention Center

St. John's vs. Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (72.7%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you wager on Friday's St. John's-Virginia spread (St. John's -11.5) or over/under (133.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. John's vs. Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's went 17-16-0 ATS last season.

Virginia won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Red Storm had a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-8-0) than they did on the road (6-5-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Cavaliers were better at home (11-6-0) than on the road (5-6-0) last season.

St. John's vs. Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's won 16 of the 21 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (76.2%).

The Red Storm won all seven games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -709 or shorter.

Last season, Virginia won one out of the eight games in which it was the underdog.

The Cavaliers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +490 moneyline set for this game.

St. John's has an implied moneyline win probability of 87.6% in this contest.

St. John's vs. Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

The 29.4 rebounds per game the Cavaliers averaged ranked 329th in college basketball, and were 2.7 fewer than the 32.1 their opponents pulled down per contest.

The Cavaliers ranked 274th in college basketball with 90.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 23rd in college basketball defensively with 86.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!