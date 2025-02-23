St. John's vs UConn Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

The St. John's Red Storm (23-4, 14-2 Big East) will try to continue a 12-game home winning streak when they take on the UConn Huskies (18-8, 10-5 Big East) on February 23, 2025 at Madison Square Garden.

St. John's vs. UConn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Game time: 12:00 PM ET

TV channel: FOX

Location: New York City, New York

Arena: Madison Square Garden

St. John's vs. UConn Picks and Prediction

Prediction: St. John's win (75.3%)

Before you decide to wager on St. John's-UConn contest (in which St. John's is a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 138.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Sunday's game.

St. John's vs. UConn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has put together a 16-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

UConn has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

St. John's covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's less often than UConn covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (100%).

The Red Storm have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered nine times in 16 games when playing at home, and they've covered five times in eight games when playing on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Huskies have a lower winning percentage at home (.385, 5-8-0 record) than on the road (.556, 5-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, St. John's is 9-7-0 this year.

UConn has beaten the spread four times in 15 Big East games.

St. John's vs. UConn: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has won in 21, or 91.3%, of the 23 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Red Storm have won 19 of 20 games when listed as at least -210 or better on the moneyline.

UConn has compiled a 4-2 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Huskies have played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

St. John's has an implied victory probability of 67.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. John's vs. UConn Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's has a +351 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.0 points per game. It is putting up 78.3 points per game to rank 75th in college basketball and is giving up 65.3 per outing to rank 25th in college basketball.

RJ Luis paces St. John's, putting up 17.6 points per game (91st in the nation).

UConn puts up 77.8 points per game (82nd in college basketball) while giving up 68.1 per outing (69th in college basketball). It has a +252 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 9.7 points per game.

UConn's leading scorer, Solomon Ball, ranks 293rd in college basketball, averaging 14.7 points per game.

The Red Storm prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 6.1 boards. They are collecting 36.4 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.3 per outing.

Zuby Ejiofor leads the team with 8.1 rebounds per game (60th in college basketball action).

The Huskies average 32.3 rebounds per game (168th in college basketball) while conceding 26.1 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.2 boards per game.

Tarris Reed, Jr.'s 6.9 rebounds per game lead the Huskies and rank 181st in college basketball.

St. John's 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 176th in college basketball, and the 79.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.

The Huskies rank 18th in college basketball averaging 105.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 153rd, allowing 92.2 points per 100 possessions.

