St. John's vs Seton Hall Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The St. John's Red Storm (25-4, 16-2 Big East) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Seton Hall Pirates (7-21, 2-15 Big East) on March 1, 2025 at Carnesecca Arena.

St. John's vs. Seton Hall Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Arena: Carnesecca Arena

St. John's vs. Seton Hall Picks and Prediction

Prediction: St. John's win (94.9%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Saturday's St. John's-Seton Hall spread (St. John's -20.5) or over/under (134.5 points).

St. John's vs. Seton Hall: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Seton Hall has put together a 12-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Red Storm have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 10 times in 17 opportunities at home, and they've covered five times in nine opportunities in away games.

The Pirates' winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (7-8-0). On the road, it is .333 (3-6-0).

St. John's has 10 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Against the spread in Big East games, Seton Hall is 8-9-0 this year.

St. John's vs. Seton Hall: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been the moneyline favorite in 25 games this season and has come away with the win 23 times (92%) in those contests.

The Red Storm have been a -4545 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Seton Hall has won 14.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-18).

The Pirates have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +1600 or longer.

St. John's has an implied victory probability of 97.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. John's vs. Seton Hall Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's averages 78.6 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while allowing 65.8 per outing (29th in college basketball). It has a +371 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 12.8 points per game.

RJ Luis ranks 76th in the nation with a team-leading 17.7 points per game.

Seton Hall puts up 62.3 points per game (362nd in college basketball) while allowing 69.6 per contest (105th in college basketball). It has a -205 scoring differential and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

Isaiah Coleman's 15.4 points per game paces Seton Hall and ranks 230th in the nation.

The Red Storm rank 19th in the country at 36.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.7 more than the 30.5 their opponents average.

Zuby Ejiofor is 60th in college basketball action with eight rebounds per game to lead the Red Storm.

The Pirates lose the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. They record 28.5 rebounds per game, 334th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.8.

Coleman averages 5.3 rebounds per game (506th in college basketball) to lead the Pirates.

St. John's averages 96.1 points per 100 possessions (168th in college basketball), while giving up 80.5 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Pirates score 85 points per 100 possessions (356th in college basketball), while conceding 95 points per 100 possessions (231st in college basketball).

