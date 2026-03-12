St. John's vs Providence College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament

The top-seeded St. John's Red Storm (25-6, 18-2 Big East) are taking on the No. 9 seed Providence Friars (15-17, 7-13 Big East) in the Big East tournament on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, at 12 p.m. ET airing on Peacock.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Providence Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Read these betting insights and trends before you bet on Thursday's St. John's-Providence spread (St. John's -10.5) or total (161.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. John's vs. Providence: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's is 17-14-0 ATS this season.

Providence has won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

St. John's covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 42.9% of the time. That's less often than Providence covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (66.7%).

The Red Storm have a worse record against the spread at home (8-9-0) than they do on the road (7-3-0).

The Friars have performed better against the spread on the road (7-4-0) than at home (9-7-0) this season.

St. John's record against the spread in conference action is 12-8-0.

Providence is 13-8-0 against the spread in Big East action this season.

St. John's vs. Providence: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has won in 23, or 88.5%, of the 26 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Red Storm have won 12 of 13 games when listed as at least -521 or better on the moneyline.

Providence has won 23.5% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-13).

The Friars are 1-3 (winning only 25% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +385 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies St. John's has a 83.9% chance of walking away with the win.

St. John's vs. Providence Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's outscores opponents by 11.4 points per game (scoring 81.9 per game to rank 56th in college basketball while giving up 70.5 per contest to rank 84th in college basketball) and has a +351 scoring differential overall.

Zuby Ejiofor's 16 points per game lead St. John's and are 218th in college basketball.

Providence puts up 85.7 points per game (16th in college basketball) while giving up 84 per outing (359th in college basketball). It has a +56 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Providence's leading scorer, Jaylin Sellers, ranks 77th in the nation, putting up 18.3 points per game.

The Red Storm come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. They are collecting 34.7 rebounds per game (52nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.5 per contest.

Ejiofor tops the Red Storm with 7.1 rebounds per game (144th in college basketball action).

The Friars prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. They are pulling down 35.4 rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.5.

Oswin Erhunmwunse tops the Friars with 8.5 rebounds per game (52nd in college basketball).

St. John's averages 100.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (104th in college basketball), and gives up 86.9 points per 100 possessions (26th in college basketball).

The Friars rank 71st in college basketball averaging 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 316th, allowing 100.4 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!