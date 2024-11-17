St. John's vs New Mexico Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 17

The St. John's Red Storm (3-0) bring a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the New Mexico Lobos (3-0), winners of three straight as well.

St. John's vs. New Mexico Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Game time: 12:00 PM ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: New York City, New York

Arena: Madison Square Garden

St. John's vs. New Mexico Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (66.7%)

Before you bet on Sunday's St. John's-New Mexico spread (St. John's -8.5) or over/under (161.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

St. John's vs. New Mexico: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's covered 17 times in 33 games with a spread last season.

New Mexico won 23 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

At home last season, the Red Storm owned a worse record against the spread (8-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-5-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Lobos had a better winning percentage at home (.667, 10-5-0 record) than away (.455, 5-6-0).

St. John's vs. New Mexico: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's won 16 of the 21 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (76.2%).

The Red Storm won all nine games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter.

New Mexico was an underdog seven times last season and won twice.

The Lobos were not a bigger underdog last season than the +290 moneyline set for this game.

St. John's has an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this matchup.

St. John's vs. New Mexico Head-to-Head Comparison

The Lobos prevailed in the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. They grabbed 35.9 rebounds per game (29th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.8 per contest.

The Lobos ranked 80th in college basketball by averaging 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 21st in college basketball, allowing 86.3 points per 100 possessions.

