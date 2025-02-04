St. John's vs Marquette Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

The Marquette Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-2 Big East) will visit the St. John's Red Storm (19-3, 10-1 Big East) after winning five straight road games.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Marquette Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Game time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

St. John's vs. Marquette Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (63.3%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's St. John's-Marquette spread (St. John's -2.5) or total (146.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. John's vs. Marquette: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has compiled a 13-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Marquette has covered 11 times in 22 matchups with a spread this season.

St. John's covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 57.9% of the time. That's more often than Marquette covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (never covered this season).

When playing at home, the Red Storm own a worse record against the spread (8-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (3-2-0).

Against the spread, the Golden Eagles have had better results on the road (4-4-0) than at home (6-7-0).

St. John's has beaten the spread six times in 11 conference games.

Marquette has four wins against the spread in 11 Big East games this season.

St. John's vs. Marquette: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been the moneyline favorite in 19 games this season and has come away with the win 18 times (94.7%) in those contests.

The Red Storm have a mark of 18-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -154 or better on the moneyline.

Marquette has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Golden Eagles have played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. John's has a 60.6% chance of pulling out a win.

St. John's vs. Marquette Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's has a +311 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.1 points per game. It is putting up 79.3 points per game to rank 67th in college basketball and is allowing 65.2 per contest to rank 31st in college basketball.

RJ Luis ranks 93rd in college basketball with a team-leading 17.5 points per game.

Marquette's +249 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.7 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 67.4 per outing (60th in college basketball).

Kameron Jones' 19.0 points per game paces Marquette and ranks 33rd in college basketball.

The Red Storm win the rebound battle by 6.1 boards on average. They record 36.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 21st in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.4 per contest.

Zuby Ejiofor averages 8.1 rebounds per game (ranking 65th in college basketball) to lead the Red Storm.

The Golden Eagles are 292nd in college basketball at 30.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 fewer than the 31.7 their opponents average.

David Joplin averages 5.2 rebounds per game (542nd in college basketball) to lead the Golden Eagles.

St. John's ranks 165th in college basketball by averaging 96.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is third in college basketball, allowing 79.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Golden Eagles score 101.7 points per 100 possessions (54th in college basketball), while allowing 87.1 points per 100 possessions (54th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!