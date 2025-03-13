St. John's vs Butler Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament

The No. 1 seed St. John's Red Storm (27-4, 18-2 Big East) play the No. 9 seed Butler Bulldogs (14-18, 6-14 Big East) in the Big East tournament Thursday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 12 p.m. ET. Both teams will try to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Butler Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: Peacock

Location: New York City, New York

Arena: Madison Square Garden

St. John's vs. Butler Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (78.4%)

To help you make an informed wager on St. John's-Butler contest (in which St. John's is a 12.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 145.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Thursday's game.

St. John's vs. Butler: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has covered 18 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

Butler is 16-16-0 ATS this year.

Butler covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than St. John's covers as a favorite of 12.5 or more (44.4%).

The Red Storm own a worse record against the spread when playing at home (10-8-0) than they do in road games (6-4-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bulldogs have a lower winning percentage at home (.412, 7-10-0 record) than on the road (.545, 6-5-0).

St. John's has 11 wins against the spread in 20 conference games this season.

Against the spread in Big East games, Butler is 11-10-0 this season.

St. John's vs. Butler: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been victorious in 24, or 92.3%, of the 26 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Red Storm have not lost in eight games this year when favored by -901 or better on the moneyline.

Butler is 3-15 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.7% of those games).

The Bulldogs have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +590 or longer, and lost each game.

St. John's has an implied victory probability of 90% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. John's vs. Butler Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's averages 78.6 points per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per outing (36th in college basketball). It has a +383 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 12.3 points per game.

RJ Luis' 18.1 points per game lead St. John's and rank 68th in the country.

Butler has a +22 scoring differential, putting up 74.4 points per game (157th in college basketball) and allowing 73.7 (235th in college basketball).

Jahmyl Telfort paces Butler, averaging 16.2 points per game (173rd in college basketball).

The Red Storm average 36.3 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 30.4 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.9 boards per game.

Zuby Ejiofor's 8.2 rebounds per game lead the Red Storm and rank 54th in college basketball play.

The 32.1 rebounds per game the Bulldogs accumulate rank 173rd in the nation. Their opponents pull down 31.9.

Andre Screen averages six rebounds per game (323rd in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

St. John's averages 96 points per 100 possessions on offense (174th in college basketball), and gives up 80.9 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Bulldogs score 98.5 points per 100 possessions (106th in college basketball), while allowing 97.6 points per 100 possessions (296th in college basketball).

