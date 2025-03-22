St. John's vs Arkansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 2 seed St. John's Red Storm (31-4) will take to the court against the No. 10 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This contest tips at 2:40 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025 Game time: 2:40 p.m. ET

2:40 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Arena: Amica Mutual Pavilion

St. John's vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

Prediction: St. John's win (67.7%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Saturday's St. John's-Arkansas spread (St. John's -7.5) or over/under (144.5 points).

St. John's vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Arkansas has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.

Arkansas covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 80% of the time. That's more often than St. John's covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (63.2%).

Against the spread, the Red Storm have fared worse when playing at home, covering 10 times in 18 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

Against the spread, the Razorbacks have been better at home (9-8-0) than away (5-5-0).

St. John's vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 30 games this year and has walked away with the win 28 times (93.3%) in those games.

The Red Storm have yet to lose in 18 games when named as moneyline favorite of -330 or better.

Arkansas has gone 6-10 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +265 or longer, the Razorbacks have gone 1-3 (25%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies St. John's has a 76.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. John's vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's outscores opponents by 13.3 points per game (scoring 78.8 per game to rank 57th in college basketball while giving up 65.5 per contest to rank 26th in college basketball) and has a +466 scoring differential overall.

RJ Luis is 60th in the nation with a team-leading 18.5 points per game.

Arkansas is outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game, with a +187 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.7 points per game (97th in college basketball) and gives up 71.2 per contest (154th in college basketball).

Adou Thiero's 15.7 points per game paces Arkansas and ranks 211th in the country.

The Red Storm win the rebound battle by 5.8 boards on average. They record 36.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 10th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.9 per contest.

Zuby Ejiofor is 60th in college basketball action with eight rebounds per game to lead the Red Storm.

The 32 rebounds per game the Razorbacks accumulate rank 178th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 31.5.

Thiero's six rebounds per game lead the Razorbacks and rank 323rd in the country.

St. John's averages 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (157th in college basketball), and gives up 80.1 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Razorbacks rank 132nd in college basketball with 97.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 96th defensively with 90.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

