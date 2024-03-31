Spurs vs. Warriors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for March 31

Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBA TV, BSSW, and NBCS-BA

The San Antonio Spurs (18-56) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (39-34) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 31, 2024 as 9-point underdogs. The Warriors have also won three games in a row. The point total is set at 227 in the matchup.

Spurs vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -9 -108 -112 227 -110 -110 -360 +290

Spurs vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (74.5%)

Spurs vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 39 times in 73 games with a set spread.

The Spurs are 37-36-1 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over 36 times out of 74 chances this season.

Spurs games this year have gone over the total in 35 of 74 opportunities (47.3%).

Golden State has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 14 times in 37 games at home, and it has covered 25 times in 36 games on the road.

When playing at home, the Warriors exceed the over/under 59.5% of the time (22 of 37 games). They've hit the over in 38.9% of games on the road (14 of 36 contests).

Against the spread, San Antonio has had better results away (19-18-0) than at home (18-18-1).

Spurs games have gone above the over/under 51.4% of the time at home (19 of 37), and 43.2% of the time away (16 of 37).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 26.5 points, 4.4 boards and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 40.2% from downtown, with an average of 4.8 made 3-pointers (first in league).

Jonathan Kuminga averages 16.3 points, 4.8 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 52.9% from the floor.

Klay Thompson's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 3.3 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.6% from the field and 38.3% from downtown, with an average of 3.4 made treys (third in league).

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 assists and 5.8 boards.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 21.0 points, 10.5 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. He is also draining 46.8% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Devin Vassell averages 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is also draining 47.2% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

The Spurs get 9.7 points per game from Tre Jones, plus 3.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Per game, Zach Collins gets the Spurs 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Spurs receive 8.7 points per game from Malaki Branham, plus 1.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

