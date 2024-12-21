Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: KATU and FDSSW

The Portland Trail Blazers (9-18) visit the San Antonio Spurs (14-13) after losing five straight road games. The Spurs are favored by 7 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 21, 2024. The over/under is set at 226.5 in the matchup.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -7 226.5 -275 +225

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (68%)

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Spurs are 12-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have played 27 games, with 15 wins against the spread.

Spurs games have gone over the total 15 times this season.

The Trail Blazers have hit the over 48.1% of the time this year (13 of 27 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, San Antonio has played better when playing at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

The Spurs have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (52.9%) than games on the road (60%).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (8-5-0) than on the road (7-6-1).

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have finished over more frequently at home (eight of 13, 61.5%) than away (five of 14, 35.7%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.5 points, 10.1 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 3.5 blocked shots (first in league).

Chris Paul is averaging 9.7 points, 4.1 boards and 8.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Julian Champagnie averages 12.6 points, 5.1 boards and 1.5 assists.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 12.6 points, 5.3 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 2.5 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 37.5% from the field and 26.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3 assists for the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 16 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

Per game, Anfernee Simons gets the Trail Blazers 17.7 points, 2.6 boards and 4.8 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Toumani Camara gets the Trail Blazers 9.3 points, 5.2 boards and 2 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Deandre Ayton gives the Trail Blazers 14.3 points, 10.2 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

