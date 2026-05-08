Spurs vs. Timberwolves: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 3

Top Bets at a Glance

Naz Reid Over 1.5 Made Threes

Anthony Edwards 20+ Points

De'Aaron Fox Over 5.5 Assists

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Props and Betting Picks for Game 3

Leg 1: Naz Reid Over 1.5 Made Threes

Naz Reid - Made Threes Naz Reid Over May 9 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Naz Reid has been great in this series so far for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and if the San Antonio Spurs are going to run two at Anthony Edwards, Reid's shooting ability become crucial for the T-Wolves.

Reid is 5-of-7 from deep in this series. In four games against the Spurs this season — ignoring the game when he left after five minutes with a shoulder injury — Reid is 11-for-21 from deep, hitting multiple three-pointers in every game.

Reid attempted 6.1 three-pointers per game at home this season, compared to 5.6 per game on the road — a meaningful increase in Target Center.

Assuming the Spurs once again sell out to stop Ant, the volume should be there for a red-hot Reid, and I like him to nail at least two three-pointers.

Leg 3: Anthony Edwards 20+ Points

To Score 20+ Points To Score 20+ Points Anthony Edwards -225 View more odds in Sportsbook

Edwards is questionable with a left knee bone bruise, but the Timberwolves have indicated he is on track for Game 3. We might see Ant back in the starting five. This prop is built on the assumption that Edwards plays — and that his adjusted role will actually produce better scoring output than his diminished Game 2 performance.

Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game during the regular season. In Game 1, he scored 18 points in 25 minutes coming off the bench. In Game 2, trapped by San Antonio's double teams and seeing fewer minutes due to the lopsided score, he managed just 12 points.

Regardless of whether or not Edwards returns to the starting lineup, he can reach 20 points and will likely play more minutes than he did in Game 1.

Target Center is where Edwards plays his best basketball. He averaged 30.1 points per game at home this regular season and has been even more explosive in home playoff environments throughout his career. At home, with a proper supporting cast around him and Chris Finch's counter-adjustment in place, Edwards can hit the 20-point threshold.

Leg 3: De'Aaron Fox Over 5.5 Assists

De'Aaron Fox - Assists De'Aaron Fox Over May 9 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Through two games, the wingspan of Jaden McDaniels has done a good job disrupting Fox's mid-range and floater game, forcing him into more of a facilitator role (just 12.0 shots per game through two contests), and that is not expected to change in Game 3.

Fox averages 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this season, shooting 48.6% from the field. When his shot is not falling — and McDaniels will make certain it is not easy — Fox naturally converts into a pure facilitator. His 6.2 assists-per-game average makes 5.5 the low end of his normal production range.

In Game 1 of this series, Fox finished with six assists. In Game 2's blowout, San Antonio was so far ahead by the fourth quarter that Fox's minutes were managed and his role shifted. In what should be a competitive Game 3 at Target Center — where Minnesota's defensive intensity will be at its peak — expect Fox to spend a full 34-36 minutes directing the Spurs' offense, generating assist opportunities in the pick-and-roll with Wembanyama, and facilitating for Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson on the wings.

SGP Odds at Publication: +382

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NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

