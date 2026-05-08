2 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 5/8/26: Cease and Fried Odds With Predictions

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Dylan Cease Over 7.5 Strikeouts

Max Fried Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best home run props for today?

Today's Best MLB Strikeout Bets

Blue Jays vs. Angels, 7:07 PM ET

Dylan Cease - Strikeouts Dylan Cease Over May 8 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Toronto Blue Jays' new ace is operating at an elite level to begin the 2026 season, and everything about Friday's matchup against the Los Angeles Angels amplifies that upside further.

Through seven starts, Dylan Cease has posted a 2.12 FIP across 38.1 frames and has amassed a 33.7% K rate.

The debut numbers set the tone for how this season would unfold. In his Blue Jays debut, Cease went 5.1 innings, allowing one run while striking out 12 — the most strikeouts in a Blue Jays debut start, breaking David Price's record of 11 set in 2015. His last performance against the Angels provided the exclamation mark: he needed 110 pitches to get through five frames against Los Angeles, and of the 15 outs he recorded, 12 came via punchouts, racking up 18 total whiffs.

That is not a one-game aberration. It is a profile. The Angels rank in the bottom half of MLB in contact rate against right-handed power pitching and have struggled all season to time elite velocity. Cease's four-seamer averages over 97 MPH with late riding action, his slider generates elite horizontal movement, and his curveball is a genuine chase pitch at the bottom of the zone.

He can rack up Ks against the Halos again today.

Yankees vs. Brewers, 7:41 PM ET

Max Fried - Strikeouts Max Fried Over May 8 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Max Fried isn't always a high-strikeout pitcher, but he's having an excellent season and can reach six punchouts today versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

Fried owns a 2.32 expected ERA and a 2.39 actual ERA. His strikeout rate is only 21.9%, but he's such a good pitcher that his ability to put up zeros gives him a long leash, which in turn gives him more chances to get Ks.

Fried has been especially lights out on the road, holding hitters to a .185 wOBA. His road K rate jumps to 23.4% -- well above his 17.8% home clip. He's surpassed 5.5 strikeouts in four of his previous seven starts overall, including three of his last four road outings.

The Brew Crew are 18th in wOBA and profile as mostly a neutral matchup.

With Fried coming off a nine-K game three outings ago and absolutely cooking on the road this season, he can get to six-plus strikeouts versus Milwaukee.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

Get TWO 50% Profit Boost Tokens to use on pre-live “First Inning Fridays” wagers for any MLB Games on May 8th, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.