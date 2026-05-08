NBA Playoffs Best Bets Today: NBA Expert Picks and Predictions for Friday 5/8/26

Top NBA Picks at a Glance







The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best NBA player props for today?

NBA Picks and Best Bets for Today

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers -- Knicks Moneyline

Game 3 | 7:00 PM ET | NYK Leads 2-0

Moneyline New York Knicks May 8 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Context & Series State

The New York Knicks own a 2-0 series lead and are playing maybe their best ball of the season. Jalen Brunson has been the fulcrum of every win, and the team's depth from Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Josh Hart has made New York one of the most reliably productive playoff units in the sport. Game 2 was far tighter than Game 1 — New York leaned on a late 9-0 fourth-quarter run to turn back the Philadelphia 76ers 108-102 — but the result was never really in doubt once Brunson hit back-to-back contested pull-up jumpers down the stretch.

The Injury Crisis That Changes Everything

This game's betting market is impacted by injuries. Here is the complete picture:

OG Anunoby sustained a right hamstring strain in the final three minutes of Game 2 and went to the locker room without returning. He has been listed as questionable for Friday's game. He has had an excellent start to the 2026 playoffs, posting 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 61.9% from the field and 53.8% from three. However, a New York Post report characterized it as a "very, very minor strain" — suggesting Anunoby has avoided the worst and his availability, while uncertain, is not as grim as hamstring injuries often appear.

Josh Hart is also questionable for Game 3 with a left thumb sprain. Hart has contributed 15 rebounds, 12 assists, and six steals through the first two games despite scoring just 13 points — his defensive and rebounding presence matters significantly to New York's system.

On the Sixers' side: Joel Embiid is listed as questionable after being ruled out for Game 2 with hip soreness and an ankle sprain. Coach Nick Nurse said Embiid woke up before Game 2 with significant soreness and the team made the call hours before tip-off that he couldn't go. He is also managing the residual effects of a recent appendectomy. Embiid played in the Game 1 blowout but was clearly not himself.

The Case for the Knicks Even Without Anunoby

The Knicks still have Brunson, Bridges, Towns, and Mitchell Robinson (if healthy) — a core that produced both a 39-point blowout and a 6-point win without Anunoby playing his best in the fourth quarter of Game 2.

Paul George has been the Sixers' most consistent offensive performer in this series. He has gone over 2.5 three-pointers made in each of Philadelphia's last seven games in these playoffs, averaging exactly four on 7.4 attempts at a 52.5% clip. But for all of George's production, without Embiid drawing double-teams, Tyrese Maxey remains vulnerable to the kind of defensive resistance the Knicks have thrown at him this series.

BEST BET: Knicks Moneyline

The Knicks are +1.5 underdogs on the road in a series they lead 2-0. Brunson, Bridges, Towns, and Hart (if available) represent more than enough firepower to win. If Anunoby suits up, the odds may flip toward New York, but the Knicks can win regardless of the statuses of OG and Embiid.

San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves -- Minnesota +4.5

Game 3 | 9:30 PM ET | Series Tied 1-1

Spread Betting Minnesota Timberwolves May 9 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Context & Series State

This series has already produced a pair of wildly divergent outcomes. The Minnesota Timberwolves stole Game 1 in San Antonio 104-102 on a late Anthony Edwards fourth-quarter takeover, then the San Antonio Spurs bounced back with an emphatic 133-95 win to even the series at 1-1. The 38-point swing between games is the largest in this postseason and reflects two things simultaneously: the Spurs' elite ceiling when they are clicking, and Minnesota's structural fragility without their depth players healthy and a fully mobile Edwards.

San Antonio's Game 2 Blueprint — And Minnesota's Counter

San Antonio demolished Minnesota by 38 points in Game 2. The Spurs made their threes, forced 22 turnovers, and held Edwards to 12 points on 13 shots. They adopted an "anybody but Ant" strategy — doubling him to make him give up the basketball — and it was devastatingly effective.

Victor Wembanyama finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Stephon Castle posted 21. Seven Spurs reached double figures. Minnesota's entire offense devolved into isolation basketball for a limited Edwards, which is exactly what San Antonio's scheme was designed to produce.

The counter that Minnesota's coaching staff may deploy in Game 3: Expect Minnesota to emphasize its shooters and move the ball out of Edwards' hands quickly in the half-court, thereby breaking the Spurs' designed double teams. That starts with Naz Reid, who is already 5-of-7 from deep in this series. In four games against the Spurs this season, Reid is 11-for-21 from three, hitting multiple three-pointers in every game. Reid attempted 6.1 threes per game at home this season, compared to 5.6 per game on the road — a meaningful edge at Target Center.

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Injury Cloud

Edwards is questionable with a left knee bone bruise for Game 3. Donte DiVincenzo remains out for the season while Ayo Dosunmu is also questionable with right heel soreness after exiting Game 2 early. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game during the regular season. His absence in Game 3 would be a meaningful blow. If Dosunmu cannot suit up, Bones Hyland will presumably see a bigger role.

Edwards' status is the most important variable heading into tonight. Minnesota needs more than Edwards simply being available — they need him closer to his regular-season form if they're going to prevent San Antonio from turning the series. When he is getting downhill, drawing help defenders, and forcing rotations, the Timberwolves' spacing transforms. When he is limited, Minnesota's half-court offense isn't the same.

BEST BET: Timberwolves +4.5

Home court matters in the playoffs. Minnesota is 3-0 ATS in their building this postseason. After a disappointing Game 2 showing, the Wolves should come out with more force today and figure to have some plans ready for the Spurs' defensive strategy versus Ant. I like Minny to cover as home 'dogs.

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

FanDuel and Prime Video are bringing betting and streaming together in one place. Fans can now watch select NBA games on Prime Video while tracking their FanDuel Sportsbook bets live, integrated directly into the viewing experience. Learn More.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.