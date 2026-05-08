NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Friday 5/8/26

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

VJ Edgecombe Under 12.5 Points

Julius Randle Under 18.5 Points

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Props for Friday: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

Knicks at 76ers, 7:10 p.m. ET

VJ Edgecombe - Points VJ Edgecombe Under May 8 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I'm banking on Joel Embiid playing in Game 3, which would have a negative impact on VJ Edgecombe's scoring upside.

Embiid has played five games in this postseason, and Edgecombe has averaged exactly 13.0 points per game over those five contests, scoring 12 or fewer points in three of five games. Edgecombe has taken 11 or fewer shots in four of the five games.

In two of the four games in which Embiid sat out, Edgecombe has blown up for games of 30 and 17 points, highlighting how much his offensive role is impacted by Embiid's presence.

Over the past 30 games of the regular season, the New York Knicks gave up the second-fewest points per game to SGs, and assuming Embiid plays, I like the Knicks to keep Edgecombe under 12.5 points.

Spurs at Timberwolves, 9:40 p.m. ET

Julius Randle - Points Julius Randle Under May 9 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With Victor Wembanyama patrolling the paint, the San Antonio Spurs are a brutal matchup for players who depend on two-pointers for most of their scoring. Julius Randle is that type of player, and we've seen that play out in this series as Randle is netting 16.5 points per game through two matchups.

Randle has now faced the Spurs with Wemby playing in four games this season, and he's scoring an average of 16.2 PPG in those games, going under 18.5 in three of the four meetings.

In addition to having to face a stingy Spurs defense, Randle could also lose some shooting volume if Anthony Edwards is inserted back into the starting five, which may happen tonight after Ant seemingly escaped Games 1 and 2 in good health.

All in all, Randle is in a tough spot this series, and I think he'll go under 18.5 points in Game 3.

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NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.