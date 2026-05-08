Knicks vs. 76ers: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 3

Top Bets at a Glance

76ers Moneyline

Tyrese Maxey 25+ Points

Paul George Over 2.5 Three-Pointers Made

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

76ers vs. Knicks Props and Betting Picks for Game 3

Leg 1: Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline

Moneyline Philadelphia 76ers May 8 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Philadelphia 76ers are narrow home favorites, and if injury news breaks their way, I like them to win.

Philadelphia is hosting their first home game of the series after losing both games in New York — teams facing the 76ers' current predicament have gone 96-82 straight-up and 95-80-3 against the spread in Game 3s at home in playoff history, with a 4-3 mark in both categories since April 25, 2025.

The decisive variable is Joel Embiid's status. This wager is being built with the mindset that Embiid will be back in uniform after being absent for Game 2. When Embiid plays -- even at reduced capacity -- Philadelphia becomes a fundamentally different team — the spacing opens up for Maxey and George, Embiid draws double-teams that create open threes, and the Sixers' defensive rotations tighten with his rim protection anchoring the paint.

The New York Knicks are dealing with their own injury uncertainty. OG Anunoby is questionable with a right hamstring strain after leaving Game 2 with 2:31 remaining. He has been excellent in this postseason — posting 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 61.9% from the field and 53.8% from three. His absence removes the Knicks' most versatile wing defender and a key shooter. Josh Hart is also questionable with a left thumb sprain.

Philadelphia's crowd at Wells Fargo Center for a must-win Game 3 will surely be rowdy, and assuming Embiid plays, I like the Sixers to get this one.

Leg 2: Tyrese Maxey 25+ Points

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Tyrese Maxey -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Tyrese Maxey is the most compelling player prop on Friday's board. Maxey has given the Knicks issues throughout his career. Two seasons ago, he torched them in the playoffs, scoring 25 or more points in three games including outings of 33, 35, and 46 points. He also dominated in regular-season meetings against New York in 2025-26, scoring 30, 36, 22, and 32 points in four head-to-head games.

Maxey closed out the Boston series with 25, 30, and 30 points in three consecutive games, and he has now cleared 24.5 points in four of his last five playoff outings. His Game 1 showing — 13 points on 3-of-9 shooting in 27 minutes — was a statistical aberration caused somewhat by Nick Nurse pulling his starters early in a 39-point blowout. With Anunoby banged up, the Knicks may have to shake up their defensive assignments against Philly, which could give Maxey a few more favorable matchups in Game 3.

Leg 3: Paul George Over 2.5 Made Threes

Paul George - Made Threes Paul George Over May 8 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Paul George's elite outside marksmanship has been on full display throughout this postseason run. His 31 three-pointers are six more than any other player in the playoffs. He is connecting at a 52.5% clip from beyond the arc in the postseason. During these playoffs, George has gone over 2.5 three-pointers made in each of Philadelphia's last seven games, averaging exactly 4.0 made triples on 7.4 attempts per game. He went 4-of-6 from three in Game 1 and then followed that up with five more on 13 tries in Game 2.

George has now registered an over on this exact prop in three of his last four looks at the Knicks and six of his last eight games versus New York dating back to November 2024. This is one of the most statistically consistent player props on the board.

The Knicks' defense without Anunoby — their best perimeter disruptor — would lose its elite wing-to-wing coverage capacity, and George is precisely the type of long-range shooter who exploits any defensive communication breakdown. If Embiid returns and occupies two defenders in the paint, the kickouts to George become more frequent and more open. This prop is a comfortably attainable threshold for a shooter in the form George is currently displaying.

SGP Odds at Publication: +353

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

