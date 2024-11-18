Spurs vs. Thunder NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 19

Spurs vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: TNT

The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-3) are favored by 6 points against the San Antonio Spurs (6-8) on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5 points.

Spurs vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -6 220.5 -250 +205

Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (76.4%)

Spurs vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have six wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over seven times.

Spurs games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City sports a worse record against the spread (5-4-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (4-1-0).

In home games, the Thunder exceed the total 55.6% of the time (five of nine games). They've hit the over in 40% of games on the road (two of five contests).

San Antonio has performed better against the spread at home (4-4-0) than on the road (2-4-0) this season.

Both at home (four of eight) and on the road (three of six), the Spurs' games have gone over (in terms of the over/under) 50% of the time.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 28.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Jalen Williams averages 20.8 points, 6.4 boards and 5 assists.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 boards and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 2.6 blocked shots (third in NBA).

Luguentz Dort is averaging 12.2 points, 3.9 boards and 1.6 assists.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 10.5 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He is also draining 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

The Spurs receive 10.4 points per game from Chris Paul, plus 3.7 boards and 8.4 assists.

The Spurs are getting 11.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Keldon Johnson.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 5.3 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Stephon Castle averages 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is draining 39.8% of his shots from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

