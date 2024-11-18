Spurs vs. Thunder NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 19
Spurs vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- Coverage: TNT
The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-3) are favored by 6 points against the San Antonio Spurs (6-8) on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5 points.
Spurs vs. Thunder Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Thunder
|-6
|220.5
|-250
|+205
Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Thunder win (76.4%)
Spurs vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Thunder are 9-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Spurs have six wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
- This season, Thunder games have hit the over seven times.
- Spurs games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).
- When playing at home, Oklahoma City sports a worse record against the spread (5-4-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (4-1-0).
- In home games, the Thunder exceed the total 55.6% of the time (five of nine games). They've hit the over in 40% of games on the road (two of five contests).
- San Antonio has performed better against the spread at home (4-4-0) than on the road (2-4-0) this season.
- Both at home (four of eight) and on the road (three of six), the Spurs' games have gone over (in terms of the over/under) 50% of the time.
Thunder Leaders
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 28.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists.
- Jalen Williams averages 20.8 points, 6.4 boards and 5 assists.
- Chet Holmgren is averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 boards and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 2.6 blocked shots (third in NBA).
- Luguentz Dort is averaging 12.2 points, 3.9 boards and 1.6 assists.
- Aaron Wiggins is averaging 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Spurs Leaders
- Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 10.5 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He is also draining 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.
- The Spurs receive 10.4 points per game from Chris Paul, plus 3.7 boards and 8.4 assists.
- The Spurs are getting 11.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Keldon Johnson.
- Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 5.3 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.
- Stephon Castle averages 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is draining 39.8% of his shots from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.