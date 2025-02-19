Spurs vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 20

Spurs vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Phoenix Suns (26-28) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (23-29) on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 230 points.

Spurs vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -2.5 230 -146 +124

Spurs vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (55.4%)

Spurs vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Spurs have compiled a 24-28-0 record against the spread this season.

The Suns are 19-34-1 against the spread this year.

Spurs games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 29 times out of 54 chances this season.

Suns games this season have gone over the total in 28 of 54 opportunities (51.9%).

San Antonio owns an identical winning percentage against the spread at home (.462) as it does in road games.

The Spurs have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (53.8%) than road tilts (57.7%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has had better results on the road (11-16-0) than at home (8-18-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (37%, 10 of 27) compared to away (66.7%, 18 of 27).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from downtown, with 3.1 made treys per contest.

De'Aaron Fox averages 24.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Chris Paul is averaging 9.2 points, 8.1 assists and 4 rebounds.

Stephon Castle is averaging 12.9 points, 2.8 boards and 3.5 assists.

Harrison Barnes is averaging 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 26.2 points, 4 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Suns.

The Suns are getting 27.3 points, 6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Kevin Durant.

The Suns are receiving 11.1 points, 2.5 boards and 6 assists per game from Tyus Jones.

Per game, Bradley Beal gives the Suns 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 5 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is sinking 42.7% of his shots from the field and 41.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 treys.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.