Spurs vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Spurs vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSSW and SportsNet

The San Antonio Spurs (33-48) are favored (by 7 points) to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (30-51) on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Spurs vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -7 227.5 -280 +230

Spurs vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (61%)

Spurs vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Spurs have put together a 38-43-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Raptors' 81 games this season, they have 46 wins against the spread.

Spurs games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 45 times this season.

Raptors games this season have gone over the point total 50.6% of the time (41 out of 81 games with a set point total).

In home games, San Antonio owns a better record against the spread (20-20-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (18-23-0).

The Spurs have gone over the over/under in 23 of 40 home games (57.5%), compared to 22 of 41 road games (53.7%).

This year, Toronto is 23-17-1 at home against the spread (.561 winning percentage). On the road, it is 23-16-1 ATS (.575).

In terms of the over/under, Raptors games have finished over more often at home (22 of 41, 53.7%) than away (19 of 40, 47.5%).

Spurs Leaders

Chris Paul averages 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

Stephon Castle averages 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 43% from the floor and 28.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Devin Vassell averages 16.3 points, 4 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Harrison Barnes is averaging 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He is also draining 44.1% of his shots from the field and 26.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The Raptors are getting 10.4 points, 3.8 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Ochai Agbaji.

Per game, Jamal Shead gets the Raptors 7.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Jonathan Mogbo provides the Raptors 6.1 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Chris Boucher gives the Raptors 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

