Spurs vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Spurs vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Accor Arena -- Paris, France

Accor Arena -- Paris, France Coverage: ESPN, KENS, and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (24-20) are only 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a five-game road win streak when they square off against the San Antonio Spurs (20-22) on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Accor Arena. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN, KENS, and FDSIN. The matchup has an over/under set at 235 points.

Spurs vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -1.5 235 -122 +104

Spurs vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (52.8%)

Spurs vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread in a game 21 times this season (21-21-2).

Against the spread, the Spurs are 21-21-0 this year.

Pacers games have gone over the total 25 times out of 42 chances this season.

Spurs games this season have hit the over 52.4% of the time (22 out of 42 games with a set point total).

Indiana has done a better job covering the spread in away games (12-11-1) than it has at home (9-10-1).

The Pacers have gone over the total in 13 of 20 home games (65%), compared to 12 of 24 road games (50%).

Against the spread, San Antonio has had better results on the road (11-9-0) than at home (10-12-0).

Spurs games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (11 times out of 22) than on the road (11 of 20) this season.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 boards and 8.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.1 points, 7.3 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 52.5% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Myles Turner averages 15.4 points, 7 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 48.3% from the field and 39.6% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.5 points, 6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 10 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.6 points, 10.8 boards and 3.8 assists. He is also sinking 47.7% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per game.

The Spurs are getting 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game from Chris Paul.

Keldon Johnson averages 12.2 points, 4.9 boards and 1.4 assists. He is making 46% of his shots from the field and 28.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Julian Champagnie averages 11.2 points, 4.4 boards and 1.3 assists. He is sinking 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

The Spurs receive 11.6 points per game from Stephon Castle, plus 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

