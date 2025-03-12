Spurs vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSSW and KFAA

The San Antonio Spurs (26-37) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (33-33) on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Frost Bank Center as 5.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSW and KFAA. The over/under is set at 237.5 for the matchup.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -5.5 237.5 -225 +188

Spurs vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (54.3%)

Spurs vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread in a game 27 times this season (27-36-0).

The Mavericks have played 66 games, with 32 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over 35 times out of 66 chances this season.

The Mavericks have gone over the point total 51.5% of the time this season (34 of 66 games with a set point total).

San Antonio has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (14-17-0) than it has in road tilts (13-19-0).

The Spurs have hit the over on the total in 17 of 31 home games (54.8%). They've done better on the road, topping the total in 18 of 32 matchups (56.2%).

Against the spread, Dallas has been better at home (17-16-1) than away (15-16-1).

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under less often at home (14 times out of 34) than on the road (20 of 32) this year.

Spurs Leaders

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 23.4 points, 6.2 assists and 4.7 boards.

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Chris Paul is averaging 8.9 points, 7.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Stephon Castle averages 13.5 points, 3.2 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 42.5% from the field and 28.2% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Devin Vassell is averaging 15.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving's numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 4.8 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. He is also sinking 47.3% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

P.J. Washington averages 14 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is also draining 43.2% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Klay Thompson averages 14.5 points, 3.5 boards and 2.1 assists. He is sinking 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 treys per contest.

The Mavericks receive 10.3 points per game from Spencer Dinwiddie, plus 2.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Naji Marshall averages 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is sinking 49.8% of his shots from the field.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.