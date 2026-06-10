Spurs vs. Knicks: NBA Finals Game 4 Best Bets and Picks for Today (June 10, 2026)

Game 4 NBA Finals Best Bets at a Glance

Knicks to Win the First Quarter

Over 216.5 Total Points

The Knicks and Spurs meet up tonight in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

The Spurs won Game 3 at MSG to get back into the series. What should you expect tonight?

Here's the betting odds for tonight as well as our prediction and analysis.

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NBA Best Bets and Picks for Game 4: Spurs vs Knicks

1st Quarter Winner 1st Quarter Winner New York Knicks -114 View more odds in Sportsbook

First quarters have not been kind to the New York Knicks in this series. I think they'll reverse that trend today.

In the two games in Texas, the San Antonio Spurs won the first quarters by nine and eight points. I thought things may change in Game 3 with the Garden at a fever pitch, but it seemed like all that energy in the building almost had an adverse impact on the Knicks as New York lost the first stanza by 11, getting into a quick 7-0 hole and turning the ball over twice in the first two minutes.

With that Game 3 experience under New York's belts, I think they'll handle the atmosphere better tonight as they try to bounce back from Monday's loss.

Star guard Jalen Brunson normally plays the whole first quarter, which should help, and the Knicks have been an outstanding first-quarter team in the playoffs, holding a sparkling +16.0 net rating in the period.

Total Points Over Jun 11 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The point totals have climbed in each game of this series as the teams -- neither of which had much Finals experience at all coming into the series -- get more used to operating on the Finals stage. Game 1 totaled only 200 points but Games 2 and 3 ended up with 209 and 226 points, respectively.

I like Game 4 to go over 216.5 points.

There's not much that seems overly flukey about the Game 3 scoring outburst. Neither the Knicks (35.1% 3P%) nor Spurs (35.3%) shot crazy well from three. The pace was actually the slowest pace of the series thus far (96.5, per Basketball-Reference). The Spurs shooting 32 FTs might be unsustainable, but they shot 27 FTs in Game 2 and 25 in the series opener.

The Spurs have been trying to push the pace for most of the series, and they sit second in pace in these playoffs.

With the teams getting used to the bright lights of the Finals, I think the lower totals in Games 1 and 2 will end up looking like outliers. I'm backing the over for Game 4.

Check out today's best NBA props for Game 3.

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.