RBC Canadian Open: Golf First Round Leader Odds for This Week

The PGA Tour is in Canada this week for the RBC Canadian Open.

What does the first round leader market look like?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

RBC Canadian Open Golf Odds

Full Canadian Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Tommy Fleetwood +2700 Matt Fitzpatrick +3000 Sam Burns +3300 Wyndham Clark +3500 Aaron Rai +4500 Collin Morikawa +4500 Alex Fitzpatrick +4500 View Full Table ChevronDown

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.