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Golf

RBC Canadian Open: Golf First Round Leader Odds for This Week

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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RBC Canadian Open: Golf First Round Leader Odds for This Week

The PGA Tour is in Canada this week for the RBC Canadian Open.

What does the first round leader market look like?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

RBC Canadian Open Golf Odds

Full Canadian Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player
Odds
Tommy Fleetwood+2700
Matt Fitzpatrick+3000
Sam Burns+3300
Wyndham Clark+3500
Aaron Rai+4500
Collin Morikawa+4500
Alex Fitzpatrick+4500

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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