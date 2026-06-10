Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Colorado Rockies.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (34-33) vs. Colorado Rockies (25-42)

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-166) | COL: (+140)

CHC: (-166) | COL: (+140) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108)

CHC: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108) Total: 12 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 4-6, 4.74 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 2-8, 8.01 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Shota Imanaga (4-6, 4.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Michael Lorenzen (2-8, 8.01 ERA). Imanaga's team is 4-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Imanaga starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-7. The Rockies have a 7-5-0 ATS record in Lorenzen's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Lorenzen's starts this season, and they went 4-8 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (62.6%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Rockies reveal Chicago as the favorite (-166) and Colorado as the underdog (+140) despite being the home team.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Cubs are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are -111 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -108.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 12 runs has been set for the Cubs-Rockies contest on June 10, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (52.3%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 6-3 when favored by -166 or more this year.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 35 of their 65 opportunities.

The Cubs are 24-41-0 against the spread in their 65 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 65 total times this season. They've gone 25-40 in those games.

Colorado is 12-30 (winning just 28.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 66 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 31 of those games (31-33-2).

The Rockies have a 34-32-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has 14 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks while batting .247. He has an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .346.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 88th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 133rd in slugging.

Hoerner has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a walk.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in total hits (54) this season while batting .230 with 29 extra-base hits. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 122nd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has collected 63 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Michael Busch has 59 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371.

Busch takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman is leading the Rockies with 56 hits. He's batting .243 and slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 97th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

T.J. Rumfield has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .265. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 57th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston has racked up a team-best OBP (.366) and slugging percentage (.429).

Jake McCarthy has 11 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .282.

Cubs vs Rockies Head to Head

6/9/2026: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/31/2025: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/30/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/29/2025: 11-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

11-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/28/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/27/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 5/26/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 9/15/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/14/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/13/2024: 9-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!