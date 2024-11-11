Spurs vs. Kings NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 11

Spurs vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (4-6) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Sacramento Kings (6-4) at Frost Bank Center on Monday, November 11, 2024. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSW. The matchup's over/under is set at 221.5.

Spurs vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -1.5 -110 -110 221.5 -110 -110 -126 +108

Spurs vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (61.8%)

Spurs vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread five times in 10 games with a set spread.

The Spurs have five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

Kings games have gone over the total five times this season.

Spurs games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has fared worse when playing at home, covering one time in four home games, and four times in six road games.

The Kings have eclipsed the total in one of four home games (25%). They've fared better in away games, going over the total in four of six matchups (66.7%).

This year, San Antonio is 3-2-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-3-0 ATS (.400).

Looking at the over/under, Spurs games have finished over less frequently at home (two of five, 40%) than away (three of five, 60%).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.5 points, 6.9 assists and 12.9 boards.

DeMar DeRozan averages 25.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4 assists.

De'Aaron Fox averages 24.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 47.3% from the field and 27.3% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Malik Monk is averaging 12.6 points, 3 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 10.2 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He is also draining 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 28.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest. He is making 45% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

Jeremy Sochan's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 7.7 boards and 3 assists per contest. He is sinking 51.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Spurs receive 10.4 points per game from Julian Champagnie, plus 5.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

The Spurs are getting 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Stephon Castle.

