Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 28

Will Corbin Carroll or Eugenio Suárez go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 53 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 53 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Joey Bart (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+1800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

Miami Marlins at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Ronny Simon (Marlins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Tyler Wade (Padres): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Otto Lopez (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Derek Hill (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Matt Mervis (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Athletics at Houston Astros