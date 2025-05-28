MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 28
Will Corbin Carroll or Eugenio Suárez go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 28, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 53 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
Miami Marlins at San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Victor Mesa Jr. (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Ronny Simon (Marlins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Tyler Wade (Padres): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Derek Hill (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
- Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Matt Mervis (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
Athletics at Houston Astros
- Christian Walker (Astros): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Chas McCormick (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Max Schuemann (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jhonny Pereda (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR
- Logan Davidson (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)