Spurs vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Spurs vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSSW and Amazon Prime Video

The San Antonio Spurs (48-18) are favored by 6.5 points against the Charlotte Hornets (34-33) on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSW and Amazon Prime Video. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.

Spurs vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -6.5 228.5 -240 +198

Spurs vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (67.8%)

Spurs vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread in a game 34 times this season (34-27-4).

The Hornets have 40 wins against the spread in 67 games this year.

Spurs games have gone over the total 28 times out of 67 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have gone over the point total 38.8% of the time (26 out of 67 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, San Antonio has a worse record against the spread (15-13-3) compared to its ATS record on the road (19-14-1).

The Spurs have gone over the total in 15 of 32 home games (46.9%), compared to 13 of 34 road games (38.2%).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .581 (18-12-1). Away, it is .611 (22-14-0).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have gone over less frequently at home (10 of 31, 32.3%) than on the road (16 of 36, 44.4%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.2 points, 2.9 assists and 11.1 rebounds.

De'Aaron Fox averages 19.1 points, 3.7 boards and 6.4 assists.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the field and 31.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Keldon Johnson averages 12.8 points, 5.5 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 52.9% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 5.8 boards and 1.5 assists.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest. He is also draining 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.5 triples (second in NBA).

The Hornets get 19.2 points per game from Kon Knueppel, plus 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Per game, Miles Bridges gets the Hornets 17.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Brandon Miller averages 20.7 points, 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per contest (ninth in league).

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is making 62.8% of his shots from the floor.

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