Spurs vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

Spurs vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSSUN and KENS

The Miami Heat (23-23) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the San Antonio Spurs (21-24) at Frost Bank Center on Saturday, February 1, 2025. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on FDSSUN and KENS. The matchup's over/under is set at 222.

Spurs vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -2.5 222 -144 +122

Spurs vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (58.9%)

Spurs vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Spurs have gone 22-23-0 against the spread this season.

The Heat are 20-24-2 against the spread this season.

Spurs games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 25 times out of 46 chances this season.

The Heat have gone over the point total 56.5% of the time this year (26 of 46 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, San Antonio has performed worse when playing at home, covering 11 times in 25 home games, and 11 times in 20 road games.

The Spurs have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (56%) than road games (55%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Miami has a better winning percentage at home (.455, 10-11-1 record) than away (.417, 10-13-1).

Looking at the over/under, Heat games have gone over 15 of 22 times at home (68.2%), and 11 of 24 on the road (45.8%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 24.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.8% from downtown, with an average of 3.3 made treys (10th in NBA).

Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field and 35.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 2.7 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.3% from the field and 26.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Harrison Barnes is averaging 11.8 points, 4 boards and 1.8 assists.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro is averaging 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Heat.

The Heat get 15.9 points per game from Bam Adebayo, plus 9.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 4.1 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 41% of his shots from the field and 29% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

The Heat get 9.3 points per game from Jaime Jaquez, plus 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 2.5 boards and 2.7 assists per game. He is making 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

