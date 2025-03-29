Spurs vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Spurs vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBA TV, FDSSW, and NBCS-BOS

The San Antonio Spurs (31-41) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (54-19) on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 229.

Spurs vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -12.5 229 -559 +420

Spurs vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (69.8%)

Spurs vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 35-37-1 against the spread this season.

In the Spurs' 72 games this year, they have 33 wins against the spread.

This season, 33 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total out of 72 chances.

Spurs games this season have hit the over 40 times in 72 opportunities (55.6%).

Against the spread, Boston has played worse when playing at home, covering 15 times in 36 home games, and 20 times in 37 road games.

The Celtics have exceeded the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 19 of 36 home matchups (52.8%). In away games, they have hit the over in 14 of 37 games (37.8%).

San Antonio has been better against the spread at home (18-18-0) than away (15-21-0) this year.

Spurs games have gone above the over/under 55.6% of the time both at home (20 of 36) and away (20 of 36) this year.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.2% from downtown, with 3.6 made 3-pointers per contest (fourth in league).

Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.6 points, 4.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Derrick White is averaging 16.5 points, 4.3 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 1 block.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (eighth in league).

Jrue Holiday is averaging 10.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Spurs Leaders

Chris Paul averages 8.7 points, 3.6 boards and 7.6 assists. He is also draining 42% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 3.3 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He is sinking 42.7% of his shots from the field and 28.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Devin Vassell averages 16.5 points, 4 boards and 2.9 assists. He is draining 44.3% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

The Spurs are getting 12.5 points, 4.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Keldon Johnson.

Harrison Barnes' numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

