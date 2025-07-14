FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Sports Betting Podcast: Best Bets for the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby

Jim Sannes
Jim Sannes@JimSannes

Sports Betting Podcast: Best Bets for the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby

The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby field includes some young, exciting stars who could put on a show. Where can we find betting value at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes previews the event, discussing key trends from previous winners, his read on this year's contenders, and his favorite bets both to win and make the semifinals.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's Derby? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB Home Run Derby betting odds to see the full menu of options.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

