3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Monday 7/14/25

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky

As 11.5-point underdogs, the Chicago Sky shocked the Minnesota Lynx with an 87-81 win on Saturday. Will Chicago pull off another upset as a 10.5-point 'dog for tonight's rematch?

Most of the Sky's success was from logging 44 points in the paint compared to Minnesota logging 28. This checks out with Chicago posting the fifth-most points in the paint per game while the Lynx are mediocre by giving up the sixth-fewest points in the paint per contest.

The Sky have a reliable and exceptional frontcourt with Angel Reese averaging 18.7 points per game (PPG) and 15.0 rebounds per game (RPG) over her last seven games. Plus, Kamilla Cardoso is back with the team and comes off a 17-point and 15-rebound performance.

With Reese and Cardoso each taking over 85.0% of their shots within 10 feet of the rim, Chicago could have another successful night around the rim against the Lynx's meh rim protection. Furthermore, the Sky have a clear advantage on the boards. They totaled 45 boards to Minnesota's 28 on Saturday and rank first in rebounding percentage while the Lynx are ninth.

DRatings' projections have the Lynx winning by 8.5 points, pointing to the cover. Backed by advantages around the rim, give me Chicago to turn in another solid performance against Minnesota.

Reese reached only 11 rebounds in Saturday's win, which is below her recent standards of 15.0 boards per game over the last seven. Her season-long average of 12.8 RPG is even above tonight's prop of 12.5.

Chicago's offensive rebounding is where it has a huge advantage, boasting the WNBA's second-highest offensive rebounding rate. Meanwhile, Minnesota is 12th in defensive rebounding percentage.

Reese is as good as it gets when it comes to crashing the offensive glass, touting a 12.0% offensive rebounding percentage (second-highest among players with at least 20 minutes per game). RotoWire's projections has Reese reaching 14.2 rebounds on Monday.

Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries

The Golden State Valkyries will host a thin Phoenix Mercury squad tonight. Phoenix continues to be without Satou Sabally (ankle), Kahleah Copper (hamstring), and Lexi Held (lung). As the team's leading scorers, Sabally (19.1 PPG) and Copper (16.7 PPG) are very notable absences.

However, the Mercury have still won their last two games despite the injuries. This matchup will feature the two highest marks for three-point shots per game, and Phoenix's perimeter defense is clearly the best unit.

The Mercury allow the seventh-fewest three-point shots compared to the Valkyries surrendering the second-most looks per contest. The turnover battle draws my attention, too, as Phoenix has the fifth-lowest turnover rate while Golden State has the fourth-highest turnover percentage. The Mercury force the most turnovers per game, too.

Phoenix won 86-77 in the only head-to-head matchup of the season on June 6. Not only did the Mercury force 19 turnovers, they also shot 44.0% from three while Golden State cashed in only 31.0% of its looks from beyond the arc. Despite injuries, this remains a good matchup for Phoenix.

