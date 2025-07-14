How to Watch 2025 MLB Home Run Derby: Time, Channels, Betting Odds

The MLB All-Star break is here, with the 2025 All-Star Game set to take place on Tuesday, July 15th. But before the two leagues face off, baseball's top sluggers will compete in the Home Run Derby today, July 14th.

Keep reading to see who is in the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby, the latest Home Run Derby odds from FanDuel Sportsbook , and how to watch the Home Run Derby!

Who Is in the Home Run Derby?

Here is an updated list of who is in the Home Run Derby.

When Is the Home Run Derby?

The 2025 Home Run Derby takes place on Monday, July 14th beginning at 8pm ET from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

How to Watch MLB Home Run Derby

The 2025 Home Run Derby will air live on ESPN and ESPN2.

2025 MLB Home Run Derby Betting Odds

Here are the latest MLB Home Run Derby odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Home Run Derby Winner Odds Cal Raleigh +290 Oneil Cruz +310 James Wood +400 Byron Buxton +850 Junior Caminero +1000 Brent Rooker +1000 Matt Olson +1000 View Full Table ChevronDown

Check out the MLB Home Run Derby best bets, predictions, and props at FanDuel Research!

Get one month of MLB.TV on us! FanDuel customers can now place any $5 bet on MLB and unlock a full month of MLB.TV — regardless if your bet wins or loses. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for this year's Home Run Derby? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB Home Run Derby odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.