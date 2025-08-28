Utah vs UCLA Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

The Utah Utes will take on the UCLA Bruins in college football action on Saturday.

Utah vs UCLA Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Utah: (-196) | UCLA: (+162)

Utah: (-196) | UCLA: (+162) Spread: Utah: -6.5 (100) | UCLA: +6.5 (-122)

Utah: -6.5 (100) | UCLA: +6.5 (-122) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Utah vs UCLA Betting Trends

Utah had four wins in 11 games against the spread last season.

Utah didn't have a win ATS (0-4) as favorites of 6.5 points or more last year.

Last season, four of Utah's 11 games hit the over.

UCLA covered the spread six times in 12 games last season.

UCLA covered every time (5-0) as underdogs of 6.5 points or more last season.

Out of 12 UCLA games last year, four hit the over.

Utah vs UCLA Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Utes win (56.3%)

Utah vs UCLA Point Spread

UCLA is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (-122 odds), and Utah, the favorite, is +100 to cover.

Utah vs UCLA Over/Under

The over/under for the Utah versus UCLA matchup on Aug. 30 has been set at 51.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Utah vs UCLA Moneyline

The Utah vs UCLA moneyline has Utah as a -196 favorite, while UCLA is a +162 underdog.

Utah vs. UCLA Points Insights

The average implied total for the Utes last season was 27.3 points, 1.7 fewer points than their implied total of 29 points in Saturday's game.

The Bruins' average implied point total last season (29.3 points) is 6.3 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (23 points).

Utah vs. UCLA Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Stadium: Rose Bowl

