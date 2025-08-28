Washington vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Washington Huskies playing the Colorado State Rams.

Washington vs Colorado State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Washington: (-2083) | Colorado State: (+980)

Washington: (-2083) | Colorado State: (+980) Spread: Washington: -21.5 (-110) | Colorado State: +21.5 (-110)

Washington: -21.5 (-110) | Colorado State: +21.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Washington vs Colorado State Betting Trends

Washington had five wins in 13 games against the spread last year.

As a 21.5-point or greater favorite, Washington had one win ATS (1-1) last season.

Washington had five of its 13 games go over the point total last year.

Colorado State's record against the spread last season was 7-6-0.

Colorado State didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as 21.5-point or more underdogs last season.

In 13 Colorado State games last year, six of them hit the over.

Washington vs Colorado State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (94%)

Washington vs Colorado State Point Spread

Washington is a 21.5-point favorite against Colorado State. Washington is -110 to cover the spread, and Colorado State is -110.

Washington vs Colorado State Over/Under

The over/under for Washington-Colorado State on Aug. 30 is 53.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Washington vs Colorado State Moneyline

The Washington vs Colorado State moneyline has Washington as a -2083 favorite, while Colorado State is a +980 underdog.

Washington vs. Colorado State Points Insights

The average implied total for the Huskies last season was 28.9 points, 9.1 fewer points than their implied total of 38 points in Saturday's game.

The Rams' average implied point total last season (30.8 points) is 14.8 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (16 points).

Washington vs. Colorado State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

