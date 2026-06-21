Spain vs Saudi Arabia Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Today World Cup Match?

⭐ 5 DRIBBLES + 2 SHOTS in 20 minutes off bench vs Cape Verde — first full start unlocks full 90-minute breakthrough potential RotoWire: "Spain's most direct route to a goal is Lamine Yamal isolating his full-back" — primary creator = most likely first goal generator SportsHandle: "most dangerous player vs CPV despite only 20 mins" · 6 intl goals include direct shots from the right channel

In Spain's expected attacking pattern, Yamal is the first player to have the ball in dangerous spaces — he receives from Pedri or Fabián Ruiz, drives at Saudi Arabia's left-back, and creates the first genuine threat. His 16 La Liga goals last season and six international goals include direct cut-ins from the right that find the far corner. Against a Saudi Arabia back line sitting deep, the first goal is most likely to come from exactly this kind of direct driving run. At +370 (~21% implied probability), this is the market's best pure value play. $10 at +370 returns $47.00.

The first-goal specific case: Spain's first goal in a comfortable win tends to come from a breakthrough moment — one player deciding the game is going to open up. Yamal, on his first full start of the tournament, with 90 minutes and a point to prove, is the most likely player to supply that moment in the first 30–45 minutes. $10 at +370 returns $47.00.