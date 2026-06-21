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Spain vs Saudi Arabia Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Today World Cup Match?

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Spain vs Saudi Arabia Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Today World Cup Match?
Spain vs Saudi Arabia First Goal Scorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Today | FanDuel
🏟️ TODAY 12:00 PM ET · MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM · ATLANTA · FOX
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group H · Matchday 2 · First Goalscorer Market

Spain vs Saudi Arabia: First Goal Scorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets

Oyarzabal +270 (penalty taker = first goal shortcut) · Yamal +370 (Spain's primary creator, early-game impact) · Torres +400 (value if starts centrally, struck bar vs CPV) · Williams +500 dart · Full FanDuel live board first goal odds confirmed · Saudi Arabia first goal micro-stakes only.

Sunday June 21, 2026 · Odds via FanDuel Live Board / FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineups before wagering · Must be 21+
🇪🇸
Spain ML
-700
Spain -2.5
+100
Spain 1st Half -230
🇸🇦
Saudi Arabia ML
+2500
⭐ Oyarzabal +270 — penalty taker · 4/5 last apps scored · first goal shortcut Yamal +370 · Torres +400 (confirm) · Williams +500 dart 🔴 Muñoz OUT · FIRST GOAL MARKET IS A SPAIN MARKET

⚡ First Goal vs Anytime — Why the Markets Are Different Bets

📊 First Goal Is a Different Puzzle — Higher Odds, Different Logic, Different Picks
Why First Goal Odds Are Longer Than Anytime

Oyarzabal at anytime is -175 (~64% implied probability). Oyarzabal at first goal is +270 (~27% implied). The gap reflects the specific challenge: even in a 3-0 Spain win, the first goal could come from any of Spain's eleven starters. A player who scores in a game scores the first goal only sometimes — even the most likely scorer in a 3-0 win has roughly a 1-in-3 chance of opening the account. This is what makes first goal a genuinely valuable market: you're getting positive odds on players who are heavily favoured to score at some point.

The Penalty Taker Shortcut in the First Goal Market

The first goal market has one structural edge unique to this match: Spain's penalty taker is confirmed as Mikel Oyarzabal (RotoWire). Saudi Arabia defended 14 set-pieces against Uruguay; full-backs under pressure commit fouls, and handball attempts happen in crowded boxes. Spain's high-press 4-3-3 with two direct wingers is specifically designed to create situations that lead to penalties. If Spain earn a penalty in the first 30–45 minutes — a genuine probability — Oyarzabal converts it. That makes his +270 first goal odds structurally appealing: every Spain penalty in this match is automatically a first goal attempt for him.

Saudi Arabia First Goal — Micro-Stakes Only

Saudi Arabia generating the first goal would be one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history for a team expected to lose 3-0. They generated just 0.06 xG in the entire second half against Uruguay. Spain have conceded in just one of their last seven competitive matches. Salem Al-Dawsari as first goalscorer is a genuine ~+3000 moonshot — back with $2 maximum only. The first goal market in this game is a Spain market from the opening whistle.

First goal odds from FanDuel live board: Oyarzabal +270, Borja Iglesias +295, Yamal +370, Torres +400, Olmo +500, Williams +500, Merino +550, Baena +650. Subject to change. Check FanDuel live board for exact prices. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+.

⭐ Primary Pick: Oyarzabal First Goal +270

⭐ PRIMARY PICK · PENALTY TAKER SHORTCUT
Mikel Oyarzabal · Spain CF
Real Sociedad · 54 caps · 25 goals · Spain's confirmed penalty taker
First Goal
+270
~27% implied
Anytime
-175
2+ Goals
+265
Penalty taker (RotoWire confirmed) — Spain penalty in the first half is a genuine probability vs a deep Saudi block Oddschecker: "finding the net in four of his last five appearances" · 25 goals in 54 caps FanDuel board leader first goal at +270 · best first-goal value among locked-in Spain starters
🎯 The Case — Penalty Taker + Central Position = Best Risk/Reward
+270
First goal
~27%
Implied prob.
$37
$10 returns
4/5
Last apps scored

In a match where Spain are expected to dominate possession (75%+) and force Saudi Arabia into sustained defending in their own penalty area, the probability of Spain earning a penalty kick is meaningfully elevated. Saudi Arabia defended 14 set-pieces against Uruguay; full-backs under pressure commit fouls. Oyarzabal is Spain's confirmed penalty taker — so every Spain penalty attempt automatically becomes a first goal attempt for him. That's a structural first-goal route independent of his open-play form. Add his 4 of 5 last Spain appearances scoring and his central position, and +270 is genuine value. $10 returns $37.00.

Counter-argument: His Cape Verde underperformance (0.09 xG per shot, no touch in first 30 mins) means in a "normal" non-penalty first goal scenario, he needs to get into the match quickly. The rebuttal: Saudi Arabia's defensive block is less organised than Cape Verde's. RotoWire: "The dam breaks before halftime." An early Spanish goal is the base case, and Oyarzabal's central position puts him in the right place for it.
$10 at +270 returns $37.00 · best anchored first-goal value in the match RotoWire + Oddschecker + Yahoo + FOX Sports all back him in scorer markets
Bet Oyarzabal First Goalscorer +270 at FanDuel Bet Now

💎 Value Pick: Yamal First Goal +370

Lamine Yamal · Spain RW · First Start Today
18yo · 6 intl goals in 25 caps · 5 dribbles + 2 shots in 20 mins off bench vs CPV
First Goal
+370
$10 → $47
⭐ 5 DRIBBLES + 2 SHOTS in 20 minutes off bench vs Cape Verde — first full start unlocks full 90-minute breakthrough potential RotoWire: "Spain's most direct route to a goal is Lamine Yamal isolating his full-back" — primary creator = most likely first goal generator SportsHandle: "most dangerous player vs CPV despite only 20 mins" · 6 intl goals include direct shots from the right channel

In Spain's expected attacking pattern, Yamal is the first player to have the ball in dangerous spaces — he receives from Pedri or Fabián Ruiz, drives at Saudi Arabia's left-back, and creates the first genuine threat. His 16 La Liga goals last season and six international goals include direct cut-ins from the right that find the far corner. Against a Saudi Arabia back line sitting deep, the first goal is most likely to come from exactly this kind of direct driving run. At +370 (~21% implied probability), this is the market's best pure value play. $10 at +370 returns $47.00.

The first-goal specific case: Spain's first goal in a comfortable win tends to come from a breakthrough moment — one player deciding the game is going to open up. Yamal, on his first full start of the tournament, with 90 minutes and a point to prove, is the most likely player to supply that moment in the first 30–45 minutes. $10 at +370 returns $47.00.

🎯 Best Value: Torres First Goal +400 (Confirm Start)

Ferran Torres · Spain CF/RW
24 goals in 58 caps · FanDuel projects as starter · struck bar vs CPV · 5 goals in last 8 appearances
First Goal
+400
$10 → $50
📰 FanDuel Projects Torres as CF Starter — +400 Is Exceptional Value If Confirmed

FanDuel's predicted XI has Torres as the central forward. If FanDuel's lineup is correct, Torres is the most direct goal threat in Spain's attack — playing centrally where first goals most frequently come from, with 24 goals in 58 international appearances and 5 goals in his last 8 appearances. He struck the bar against Cape Verde — the closest Spain came to scoring in their own worst recent performance — and now faces a Saudi Arabia defence without Cape Verde's exceptional goalkeeper. A Spain CF at +400 is the best value in the entire first goal market. $10 returns $50.00.

Oddschecker explicit pick · "scored 5 goals in last 8 appearances · came close against Cape Verde" · strong international record Racing Post predicted XI has Torres · beIN Sports also has Torres starting centrally ⚠️ CONFIRM START — Only valid if Torres starts. If Oyarzabal is CF and Torres is a sub, skip this market.

At +400 (~20% implied) Torres is the first goal market's best pure value bet if he starts. A Spain starting centre-forward at +400 in a match projected 3-0 is positive expected value — back at $5-10. The confirmation is critical — check the official XI ~75 minutes before kickoff. $10 at +400 returns $50.00.

💎 Sleeper: Borja Iglesias First Goal +295

Borja Iglesias · Spain F (Celta Vigo)
FanDuel #2 first goalscorer · FOX Sports explicit secondary scorer · probable 2nd-half sub
First Goal
+295
$10 → $39.50
FanDuel live board #2 first goalscorer at +295 — market implies ~25% for a likely sub · notably short for a bench player FOX Sports explicitly: "Borja Iglesias: -130 anytime" as secondary scorer alongside Oyarzabal Specific scenario: Spain 0-0 at 60 mins, Iglesias enters as direct striker option, scores the all-important first goal vs tiring Saudi defence

The +295 first goal odds for Iglesias price in a specific scenario: Spain struggles to break through Saudi Arabia in the first half (as vs Cape Verde), Iglesias enters around 60–65 minutes as a direct striker option, and scores against a tiring Saudi defence. The "substitute scores first" outcome in the first goal market. At +295 (~25% implied) as a likely sub, $5 at +295 returns $19.75.

🎯 Long-Odds Dart: Williams First Goal +500

Nico Williams · Spain LW · Athletic Bilbao
6 goals in 31 caps · expected to start · direct left-flank profile
First Goal
+500
$10 → $60
+500 = best odds on a Spain starting player in the first goal market — exceptional value for a starting winger 6 goals in 31 caps · cut-inside left-footed shooting profile creates direct first-goal chances from the left channel ⚠️ Confirm start — Racing Post projects Torres over Williams · if not starting this market loses its value

At +500 (~17% implied), Williams is the highest-odds backed starter in the first goalscorer market. If confirmed starting, he faces Abdulhamid from the left flank. His cut-inside left-footed shooting profile creates direct first-goal chances from the left channel. Genuine dart at $5–7 if confirmed in the starting XI. $10 at +500 returns $60.00.

📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Live Odds

🇪🇸 Spain Player · Role
First Goal
⭐ Mikel Oyarzabal · CF · Primary pick
Penalty taker · 25G/54 caps · 4/5 last apps scored · ~27% implied · $10 → $37.00
+270
Borja Iglesias · F · Sub sleeper
FanDuel #2 first goal · FOX Sports explicit · probable 2nd-half sub · ~25% implied · $5 → $19.75
+295
⭐ Lamine Yamal · RW · Value pick
Primary creator · first-start impact · Spain's most direct first-goal route · ~21% implied · $10 → $47.00
+370
💎 Ferran Torres · CF/RW · Best value (confirm start)
FanDuel XI starter · struck bar vs CPV · Oddschecker explicit · ~20% implied · ⚠️ confirm · $10 → $50.00
+400
Dani Olmo · AM/F
Versatile sub · only relevant if starts or enters early · ~17% implied
+500
🎯 Nico Williams · LW · Dart (confirm start)
6G/31 caps · highest odds on a Spain starter · direct left-flank · ~17% implied · ⚠️ confirm · $10 → $60.00
+500
Mikel Merino · CM
Nursing knock · likely bench · only relevant if plays 60+ mins in advanced position
+550
Álex Baena · M/F
Deep bench · micro-stakes only
+650
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia — Micro-Stakes Only · Spain Allow 1 Goal in Last 7 Competitive Matches
Salem Al-Dawsari · LM · Captain
Saudi Arabia's only realistic threat · counter-attack only · $2 max absolute
~+3000
Al-Amri / Al-Buraikan / Al-Juwayr
Al-Amri scored vs Uruguay but Spain's defence is far superior · $2 absolute max
~+4000+

*All Spain first goalscorer odds confirmed from FanDuel live board. Saudi Arabia odds estimated. Subject to change. Check FanDuel live board for exact prices. Must be 21+.

📋 First Goalscorer Best Bets — Ranked Summary
⭐ #1 — Oyarzabal (primary anchor)
Penalty taker shortcut · 4/5 last apps scored · $10 → $37.00
+270
⭐ #2 — Yamal (best pure value)
Primary creator · first-start breakthrough · $10 → $47.00
+370
💎 #3 — Torres (best if starting · confirm XI)
Spain CF at +400 in a 3-0 game · ⚠️ confirm · $10 → $50.00
+400
Borja Iglesias (sub sleeper · $5)
FanDuel #2 · FOX explicit · enters late in comfortable win · $5 → $19.75
+295
🎯 Williams (dart · $5 if starting)
Best odds on a Spain starter · ⚠️ confirm · $5 → $30.00
+500
🇸🇦 Al-Dawsari (moonshot · $2 max)
Saudi captain · Spain conceded 1 of last 7 · extreme micro-stakes only
~+3000
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group H · 12:00 PM ET Today
Bet First Goalscorer — Spain vs Saudi Arabia
Oyarzabal +270 · Yamal +370 · Torres +400 (confirm) · Iglesias +295 ($5) · Williams +500 (confirm)
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · FanDuel live board · Subject to change · Confirm Torres/Williams/Yamal starting XI before wagering · 12:00 PM ET June 21 · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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