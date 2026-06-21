Spain vs Saudi Arabia Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Today World Cup Match?
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Spain vs Saudi Arabia: First Goal Scorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Oyarzabal +270 (penalty taker = first goal shortcut) · Yamal +370 (Spain's primary creator, early-game impact) · Torres +400 (value if starts centrally, struck bar vs CPV) · Williams +500 dart · Full FanDuel live board first goal odds confirmed · Saudi Arabia first goal micro-stakes only.
⚡ First Goal vs Anytime — Why the Markets Are Different Bets
Oyarzabal at anytime is -175 (~64% implied probability). Oyarzabal at first goal is +270 (~27% implied). The gap reflects the specific challenge: even in a 3-0 Spain win, the first goal could come from any of Spain's eleven starters. A player who scores in a game scores the first goal only sometimes — even the most likely scorer in a 3-0 win has roughly a 1-in-3 chance of opening the account. This is what makes first goal a genuinely valuable market: you're getting positive odds on players who are heavily favoured to score at some point.
The first goal market has one structural edge unique to this match: Spain's penalty taker is confirmed as Mikel Oyarzabal (RotoWire). Saudi Arabia defended 14 set-pieces against Uruguay; full-backs under pressure commit fouls, and handball attempts happen in crowded boxes. Spain's high-press 4-3-3 with two direct wingers is specifically designed to create situations that lead to penalties. If Spain earn a penalty in the first 30–45 minutes — a genuine probability — Oyarzabal converts it. That makes his +270 first goal odds structurally appealing: every Spain penalty in this match is automatically a first goal attempt for him.
Saudi Arabia generating the first goal would be one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history for a team expected to lose 3-0. They generated just 0.06 xG in the entire second half against Uruguay. Spain have conceded in just one of their last seven competitive matches. Salem Al-Dawsari as first goalscorer is a genuine ~+3000 moonshot — back with $2 maximum only. The first goal market in this game is a Spain market from the opening whistle.
First goal odds from FanDuel live board: Oyarzabal +270, Borja Iglesias +295, Yamal +370, Torres +400, Olmo +500, Williams +500, Merino +550, Baena +650. Subject to change. Check FanDuel live board for exact prices. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+.
⭐ Primary Pick: Oyarzabal First Goal +270
In a match where Spain are expected to dominate possession (75%+) and force Saudi Arabia into sustained defending in their own penalty area, the probability of Spain earning a penalty kick is meaningfully elevated. Saudi Arabia defended 14 set-pieces against Uruguay; full-backs under pressure commit fouls. Oyarzabal is Spain's confirmed penalty taker — so every Spain penalty attempt automatically becomes a first goal attempt for him. That's a structural first-goal route independent of his open-play form. Add his 4 of 5 last Spain appearances scoring and his central position, and +270 is genuine value. $10 returns $37.00.
💎 Value Pick: Yamal First Goal +370
In Spain's expected attacking pattern, Yamal is the first player to have the ball in dangerous spaces — he receives from Pedri or Fabián Ruiz, drives at Saudi Arabia's left-back, and creates the first genuine threat. His 16 La Liga goals last season and six international goals include direct cut-ins from the right that find the far corner. Against a Saudi Arabia back line sitting deep, the first goal is most likely to come from exactly this kind of direct driving run. At +370 (~21% implied probability), this is the market's best pure value play. $10 at +370 returns $47.00.
🎯 Best Value: Torres First Goal +400 (Confirm Start)
FanDuel's predicted XI has Torres as the central forward. If FanDuel's lineup is correct, Torres is the most direct goal threat in Spain's attack — playing centrally where first goals most frequently come from, with 24 goals in 58 international appearances and 5 goals in his last 8 appearances. He struck the bar against Cape Verde — the closest Spain came to scoring in their own worst recent performance — and now faces a Saudi Arabia defence without Cape Verde's exceptional goalkeeper. A Spain CF at +400 is the best value in the entire first goal market. $10 returns $50.00.
At +400 (~20% implied) Torres is the first goal market's best pure value bet if he starts. A Spain starting centre-forward at +400 in a match projected 3-0 is positive expected value — back at $5-10. The confirmation is critical — check the official XI ~75 minutes before kickoff. $10 at +400 returns $50.00.
💎 Sleeper: Borja Iglesias First Goal +295
The +295 first goal odds for Iglesias price in a specific scenario: Spain struggles to break through Saudi Arabia in the first half (as vs Cape Verde), Iglesias enters around 60–65 minutes as a direct striker option, and scores against a tiring Saudi defence. The "substitute scores first" outcome in the first goal market. At +295 (~25% implied) as a likely sub, $5 at +295 returns $19.75.
🎯 Long-Odds Dart: Williams First Goal +500
At +500 (~17% implied), Williams is the highest-odds backed starter in the first goalscorer market. If confirmed starting, he faces Abdulhamid from the left flank. His cut-inside left-footed shooting profile creates direct first-goal chances from the left channel. Genuine dart at $5–7 if confirmed in the starting XI. $10 at +500 returns $60.00.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Live Odds
*All Spain first goalscorer odds confirmed from FanDuel live board. Saudi Arabia odds estimated. Subject to change. Check FanDuel live board for exact prices. Must be 21+.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · FanDuel live board · Subject to change · Confirm Torres/Williams/Yamal starting XI before wagering · 12:00 PM ET June 21 · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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