Spain vs Saudi Arabia Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions for World Cup 2026

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 Group H Today | FanDuel
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🏟️ TODAY 12:00 PM ET · MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM · ATLANTA · FOX
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group H · Matchday 2 · Referee: Raphael Claus (Brazil)
Spain vs Saudi Arabia: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Yamal STARTS · Two changes from Cape Verde draw · Williams expected in · Muñoz OUT (hamstring) · Saudi Arabia unchanged 4-4-2 · set-piece takers confirmed · tactical breakdown · official sheets drop ~75 mins before kick-off.
Sunday June 21, 2026 · Lineups via ESPN / Goal.com / RotoWire / Covers / Yahoo · Check FanDuel before wagering · Must be 21+
🇪🇸
Spain
4-3-3
Group H · MD2
12:00 PM ET
Atlanta · FOX · Claus (BRA)
🇸🇦
Saudi Arabia
4-4-2
🚨 Injury & Availability Update
🔴 Víctor Muñoz (ESP LW) — OUT confirmed (hamstring) ·
🔴 Mikel Merino (ESP CM) — nursing a knock · expected on bench ·
🟡 Lamine Yamal (ESP RW) — Questionable · "still not able to complete full 90" (ESPN) · EXPECTED TO START ·
🟡 Nico Williams (ESP LW) — Questionable · expected to start ·
🇸🇦 Nawaf Al-Aqidi (KSA GK) — hamstring doubt · Al-Owais retains place · no other KSA concerns
🇪🇸 Spain Predicted Lineup — 4-3-3
4-3-3 · Luis de la Fuente · Consensus XI (Covers · Yahoo · SI · Sportsgambler · Goal.com)
L. YAMAL 🟡
RW · #19 · BCN
STARTS TODAY ⭐
M. OYARZABAL
CF · #7 · RSO
25G · penalty taker
N. WILLIAMS 🟡
LW · #17 · ATH
expected start
FABIÁN RUIZ
CM · #16 · PSG
RODRI ⭐
DM · MCFC · 63 caps
PEDRI ⭐
CM · BCN · 8 FK
LLORENTE
RB · ATM
CUBARSI
CB · BCN · 19yo
LAPORTE
CB · ATH · 47 caps
CUCURELLA
LB · CHE
U. SIMÓN
GK · #1 · ATH
📝 Two Changes From Cape Verde — Yamal & Williams IN for Gavi & Ferran Torres (consensus)
⚠️ Key Lineup Split — Two Projected XIs in Play
Version A (Covers · Yahoo · SI · Sportsgambler — consensus): Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams — Oyarzabal as CF, Gavi and Torres both to bench. Version B (ESPN · RotoWire): Yamal, Ferran Torres, Williams — Torres as CF, Oyarzabal to bench. Torres scored in 5 of last 8 club appearances and struck the bar vs CPV. beIN Sports variant: Yamal, Oyarzabal, Torres — Williams on bench if not 100% fit.
Spain's #1 attacking threat. 5 dribbles + 2 shots in just 20 minutes off the bench vs Cape Verde — most dangerous player despite barely playing. First full start of this tournament. Primary right-wing threat vs Saudi Arabia's left-back channel. Takes 3 corners (RotoWire). "Still not able to complete full 90" — expect management off around 70–75 mins.
Mikel Oyarzabal · CF · Real Sociedad · 54 caps · 25 goals · Penalty taker
Spain's designated penalty taker (RotoWire confirmed). Found the net in 4 of his last 5 Spain appearances. Was ineffective vs Cape Verde (0.09 xG per shot, no touch in first 30 mins) but FanDuel Research says Yamal's service specifically creates Oyarzabal opportunities. Role locks him in regardless of the wide rotation.
Nico Williams · LW · Athletic Bilbao · 31 caps · 6 goals 🟡 EXPECTED
Questionable but expected to start alongside Yamal for the first time this tournament. Euro 2024 winner. Direct running down the left channel mirrors Yamal's threat on the right. Saudi Arabia's right-back Abdulhamid faces a very difficult afternoon. If Williams doesn't start, Ferran Torres takes the left or centre role.
Rodri · DM · Manchester City · 63 caps (Captain)
The midfield fulcrum around which Spain's possession game turns. Provides defensive cover for Spain's high line. Al-Dawsari's best counter-attack route runs through winning the ball before Rodri can recycle. Key defensive and creative role throughout.
Pedri · CM · Barcelona · 8 free kicks (RotoWire set-piece guide)
Spain's most important creative midfielder. Takes 8 free kicks (RotoWire) — significant set-piece threat from distance in a match where Saudi Arabia had 14 set-pieces to defend vs Uruguay. Combined with Yamal's 3 corners, Spain generate consistent dangerous dead-ball positions.
🔑 Torres is the most likely impactful sub if a forward is managed off early · Oyarzabal on bench in ESPN/RotoWire variant XI
📋 Spain MD1 Confirmed XI vs Cape Verde (June 15) — Reference
4-3-3: Simón; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Fabián Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal, Gavi Subs (71'): Yamal for Gavi · Merino for Fabián Ruiz | (81'): Olmo for Torres | (87'): Williams for Rodri Result: 0-0 · 27 shots (2.64 xG) · 74% possession · Yamal & Williams entered from bench
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia Predicted Lineup — 4-4-2
4-4-2 · Georgios Donis · Unchanged from Uruguay (all sources agree)
AL-BURAIKAN
ST · #9
AL-JUWAYR
ST · #7
ABU AL-SHAMAT
RM
KANNO
CM · 76 caps
AL-KHAIBARI
CM
S. AL-DAWSARI ⭐
LM · Captain
ABDULHAMID
RB · Lens
AL-TAMBAKTI
CB · Al-Hilal
AL-AMRI
CB · scored URU
AL-HARBI
LB
M. AL-OWAIS
GK · 66 caps
📝 Unchanged from Uruguay — 4-4-2 Maintained
Saudi Arabia's XI against Uruguay was carefully considered and produced a strong result (1-1). Donis maintains a consistent 4-4-2 structure across pre-tournament fixtures and matchday one. No injury news forces change. The only doubt is GK — Al-Aqidi hamstring — but Al-Owais started and was excellent against Uruguay. Saudi Arabia will set up to absorb Spain's pressure and look for Al-Dawsari on the counter-attack.
Salem Al-Dawsari · LM · Captain · Al-Hilal · 34yo
Saudi Arabia's most dangerous and technically gifted player. Captains the side from left midfield. Genuine counter-attack threat — famously scored against Argentina in 2022. Spain cannot be careless in transition; Al-Dawsari can turn one counter into a famous result. Primary penalty taker and set-piece contributor (RotoWire: penalties: Al-Dawsari, Al-Buraikan, Al-Juwayr).
Mohammed Kanno · CM · Al-Hilal · 76 caps
Saudi Arabia's most experienced midfielder. Anchors the double pivot alongside Al-Khaibari. Has the experience to organise the defensive block against Spain's three-man midfield press. Containing Pedri, Rodri and Fabián Ruiz is his primary responsibility.
Saud Abdulhamid · RB · Lens (France) · Only European-based player
The only Saudi Arabia player in a top European league (Ligue 1). Faces Nico Williams on his left side — the most technically challenging individual matchup for Saudi Arabia. His Ligue 1 experience makes him best-placed to deal with Williams's direct running.
Mohammed Al-Owais · GK · Al-Ula · 66 caps
Saudi Arabia's most experienced goalkeeper. Showed composure against Uruguay. Sports Interaction projects him as the safest individual player prop — -145 to make 5+ saves. With Spain generating 27 shots and 2.64 xG against Cape Verde, Al-Owais faces an even bigger challenge but has the quality to frustrate Spain if unsupported.
Betting note: Saudi Arabia had 14 set-pieces to defend vs Uruguay. With Pedri delivering 8 FKs and Yamal taking 3 corners, Spain's dead-ball threat is enormous. A penalty — Oyarzabal's territory — is a genuine possibility against a Saudi defence under sustained pressure.
⚽ The Match-Defining Duel: Yamal (ESP RW) vs Saudi Left Channel
RotoWire: "Spain's most direct route to a goal is Lamine Yamal isolating his full-back and getting at the Saudi back line. If he can beat his man and pull defenders toward him, the spaces open for Oyarzabal and the late runners. Saudi Arabia have to double up on him without leaving Nico Williams one-on-one on the other side — and that is a difficult balance to strike for ninety minutes." Saudi Arabia's left side (Al-Harbi at LB, Al-Dawsari at LM) faces near-constant pressure from Yamal's direct running.
⚡ Saudi Counter-Attack Threat: Al-Dawsari vs Spain's High Line
RotoWire: "When Saudi Arabia break, it tends to run through Salem Al-Dawsari. Spain defend with a high line and commit their full-backs forward, so the space in behind is there if the Saudis can win the ball and release him quickly. He is the one player capable of turning a backs-to-the-wall afternoon into a famous result, and Spain cannot afford to be careless in transition."
🎯 The Game-Script: How Spain Win
Spain control 75%+ possession, Yamal and Williams stretch Saudi Arabia's block from both flanks, Pedri and Fabián Ruiz find pockets centrally, the first goal breaks Saudi discipline, Spain run out 3-0. RotoWire: "A rout is more likely than a routine win. The dam breaks before halftime, and Spain pull clear after the break." The danger: a scoreless first half builds nerves — be clinical with the first chance.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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