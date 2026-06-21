Spain vs Saudi Arabia Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions for World Cup 2026

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🏟️ TODAY 12:00 PM ET · MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM · ATLANTA · FOX

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group H · Matchday 2 · Referee: Raphael Claus (Brazil)

Spain vs Saudi Arabia: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

Yamal STARTS · Two changes from Cape Verde draw · Williams expected in · Muñoz OUT (hamstring) · Saudi Arabia unchanged 4-4-2 · set-piece takers confirmed · tactical breakdown · official sheets drop ~75 mins before kick-off.