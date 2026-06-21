Spain vs Saudi Arabia Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds For World Cup 2026

18yo · 25 caps · 6 international goals · STARTS TODAY · 5 dribbles + 2 shots in just 20 mins off bench vs CPV

⭐ 5 DRIBBLES + 2 SHOTS in just 20 minutes off the bench vs Cape Verde — extraordinary productivity rate ahead of his first start today SportsHandle: "Yamal is set to become the offensive focal point" — Oyarzabal's Cape Verde underperformance shifts creative load to Yamal Oddschecker: "consistently gets into dangerous shooting positions — hit 1.5 shots on target in 3 of last 5 matches" · 6 international goals in 25 caps FOX Sports: "Lamine Yamal is -105 to score against Saudi Arabia" · Sports Interaction explicit · Squawka: Spain's tournament focal point

Yamal is the most exciting anytime scorer proposition in this match. His 20-minute cameo against Cape Verde (5 dribbles, 2 shots) showed that when he plays, Spain's attack is completely transformed. On his first full start of the tournament against a Saudi defence that generated 0.06 xG in the second half against Uruguay, Yamal will have 90 minutes to isolate Saudi Arabia's left-back and create from the right wing. Six international goals in 25 appearances is an elite scoring rate for a winger.

Recommendation: Back Yamal anytime -120 alongside Oyarzabal -175. He's Spain's most dynamic attacking threat — whether scoring himself or drawing the penalty that Oyarzabal converts. $10 at -120 returns $18.33 total.