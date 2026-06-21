Spain vs Saudi Arabia Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds For World Cup 2026

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Today | FanDuel
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🏟️ TODAY 12:00 PM ET · MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM · ATLANTA · FOX
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group H · Matchday 2 · FanDuel Sportsbook
Spain vs Saudi Arabia: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Oyarzabal -175 (penalty taker, 4 of last 5 Spain matches scored) · Yamal -120 (5 dribbles + 2 shots in just 20 mins off bench vs Cape Verde) · Torres -110 (ESPN XI · struck bar vs CPV) · Williams +125 value · full ESPN live board confirmed · Saudi Arabia 0.06 xG 2nd half vs Uruguay — scorer market is entirely Spain's.
Sunday June 21, 2026 · Odds via ESPN Live Board / FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineups before wagering · Must be 21+
🇪🇸
Spain ML
-700
Draw
+900
Spain -2.5
+100
🇸🇦
Saudi Arabia ML
+2500
⭐ Oyarzabal -175 — penalty taker · 25G/54 caps · 4 of last 5 Spain apps scoredYamal -120 · Torres -110 · Williams +125 value · Borja Iglesias -155🔴 Muñoz OUT · Merino nursing knock · SCORER MARKET IS 100% SPAINKSA 0.06 xG 2nd half vs Uruguay · Saudi scorer bets micro-stakes only
⚡ The Scorer Market Context — Why This Is Entirely a Spain Market
📊 Saudi Arabia Scoring = Ultra-Rare · The Scorer Market Is Entirely Spain's Game
Saudi Arabia Scoring Probability Is Near-Zero
Saudi Arabia generated just 0.06 xG in the entire second half against Uruguay — essentially zero attacking threat once their opponents adjusted. Spain have conceded in just one of their last seven competitive matches. Spain's 4-3-3 with Rodri anchoring gives Saudi Arabia almost no route to goal against superior technical opposition. Salem Al-Dawsari's counter-attack is a theoretical threat on the rare transition, but with Spain expected to control 75%+ possession, those transitions will be infrequent. Back Saudi Arabia scorers only as extreme micro-stakes moonshots.
The Rotation Uncertainty Problem — Why Oyarzabal Is the Anchor Pick
Spain's wide forward selection between Yamal, Williams, Torres and Olmo is genuinely unsettled — Racing Post projects Torres over Williams, ESPN projects Torres as CF, Covers/Yahoo project Williams. RotoWire frames it precisely: "The front line is the part to watch because Spain rotate it constantly — which is why Oyarzabal is the only player worth committing to, since his penalty duty keeps him in the side and in the box." The scorer market's best answer to rotation uncertainty: anchor on Oyarzabal (role-locked) then add conditional plays on Yamal/Torres/Williams once the official XI is confirmed at ~11 AM ET.
All odds from ESPN live board (confirmed): Oyarzabal +270/−175/+265, Borja Iglesias +295/−155/+300, Yamal +370/−120/+400, Torres +400/−110/+475, Olmo/Williams +500/+125/+700, Merino +550/+130/+750, Baena +650/+160/+1,000. Subject to change. Check FanDuel live board for exact current prices. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+.
⭐ Primary Pick: Oyarzabal Anytime -175
⭐ PRIMARY PICK · ESPN BOARD LEADERPenalty taker · role locked regardless of wide rotation · 4 of last 5 apps scored
Mikel Oyarzabal · Spain CF (Real Sociedad)
25 goals in 54 international appearances · Spain's designated penalty taker · central forward role confirmed
Anytime
-175
First Goal
+270
2+ Goals
+265
Penalty taker (RotoWire confirmed) — spot kick a live possibility against a Saudi defence under sustained box pressureOddschecker: "finding the net in four of his last five appearances" · 25 goals in 54 caps — elite ratioYahoo: "Among Spain's most reliable finishers — benefits directly from wide overloads Yamal and Williams create"ESPN board leader at -175 · Lineups.com: "scored in 4 of 5 WC matches including qualifiers"
🎯 The Oyarzabal Case — Why -175 Is the Safest Scorer Bet on the Board
-175
Anytime odds
~64%
Implied probability
25
Goals in 54 caps
4/5
Last Spain apps scored
RotoWire: "For the player leg, the one Spaniard whose role is locked in is the play. Mikel Oyarzabal takes the penalties and plays centrally, so in a game Spain should spend camped in the box he is the safest bet to get on the scoresheet, with a spot kick a live possibility against a defence under this much pressure." The -175 (~64% implied probability) reflects market consensus that Oyarzabal scores in most scenarios where Spain win — and Spain are expected to win 3-0 or 4-0. At -175, a $10 bet returns $15.71 total.
Counter-argument to acknowledge: SportsHandle: "Oyarzabal generated just 0.09 xG per shot vs Cape Verde, failed to register a touch in first 30 mins — with offence running through Yamal/Williams, his involvement could remain minimal." FanDuel Research's direct response: "With Yamal's crossing and dribbling in the starting lineup, Spain should have a much easier time breaking down the Saudi defence, which will lead to goal-scoring chances for Oyarzabal." The penalty taker role is the ultimate rebuttal — he doesn't need service if Spain earn a spot kick.
$10 at -175 returns $15.71 · safe anchor · best SGP anchor in this matchRotoWire + Squawka + Yahoo + Oddschecker + FOX Sports all explicit
18yo · 25 caps · 6 international goals · STARTS TODAY · 5 dribbles + 2 shots in just 20 mins off bench vs CPV
Anytime
-120
First Goal
+370
2+ Goals
+400
⭐ 5 DRIBBLES + 2 SHOTS in just 20 minutes off the bench vs Cape Verde — extraordinary productivity rate ahead of his first start todaySportsHandle: "Yamal is set to become the offensive focal point" — Oyarzabal's Cape Verde underperformance shifts creative load to YamalOddschecker: "consistently gets into dangerous shooting positions — hit 1.5 shots on target in 3 of last 5 matches" · 6 international goals in 25 capsFOX Sports: "Lamine Yamal is -105 to score against Saudi Arabia" · Sports Interaction explicit · Squawka: Spain's tournament focal point
Yamal is the most exciting anytime scorer proposition in this match. His 20-minute cameo against Cape Verde (5 dribbles, 2 shots) showed that when he plays, Spain's attack is completely transformed. On his first full start of the tournament against a Saudi defence that generated 0.06 xG in the second half against Uruguay, Yamal will have 90 minutes to isolate Saudi Arabia's left-back and create from the right wing. Six international goals in 25 appearances is an elite scoring rate for a winger.
Recommendation: Back Yamal anytime -120 alongside Oyarzabal -175. He's Spain's most dynamic attacking threat — whether scoring himself or drawing the penalty that Oyarzabal converts. $10 at -120 returns $18.33 total.
🎯 Value Pick: Torres Anytime -110 (Confirm Start)
Ferran Torres · Spain CF/RW (Barcelona)
24 goals in 58 caps · ESPN projects as starter · struck bar vs Cape Verde · 5 goals in last 8 appearances (Oddschecker)
Oddschecker: "Ferran Torres arrives in strong attacking form, scoring 5 goals in his last 8 appearances. In Spain's opening World Cup fixture against Cape Verde, he came close to getting on the scoresheet, including a couple of good chances and a shot that struck the post. He also carries a solid international record with 24 goals in 58 appearances. With Spain expected to dominate possession and create sustained pressure in attacking zones, Torres should find himself in scoring positions."
ESPN projects him as CF starter in their predicted XI (not Oyarzabal centrally) — if ESPN is right, Torres is the primary goal threatSports Interaction: "Torres struck the bar against Cape Verde" — came closest to scoring in Spain's worst recent performanceRacing Post predicted XI has Torres over Williams · 5 goals in last 8 club appearances · Barcelona's consistent striker⚠️ CONFIRM STARTING XI — only valid if he starts. If Oyarzabal starts centrally and Torres is a sub, don't back this market.
At -110 (essentially even money), Torres is outstanding value IF he starts. A Spain starting forward at approximately even odds in a match projected 3-0 reflects rotation uncertainty — the market pricing in the possibility he doesn't start. If ESPN's XI is correct and Torres starts as CF or wide forward, -110 becomes one of the best-value scorer bets on the board. $10 returns $19.09 total. Check the official XI at ~11 AM ET.
ESPN #2 anytime scorer · FOX Sports explicit secondary pick · likely sub entering in a comfortable Spain win
Anytime
-155
FOX Sports explicit: lists "Mikel Oyarzabal -145 · Borja Iglesias -130" — names him as the explicit secondary scorer pickESPN board #2 anytime scorer at -155 · second-most favoured to score in the match⚠️ Most likely a sub today — the -155 price reflects he'll see 20-30 mins if Spain are comfortably ahead · Back at $5-7 only
As a natural striker who can enter a 3-0 game in the second half when Oyarzabal needs rest, Borja Iglesias's scoring probability is meaningfully elevated above what a random bench player would suggest. FOX Sports names him explicitly alongside Oyarzabal. Back at smaller stakes (~$5-7) as a companion play to your primary Oyarzabal/Yamal positions.
🎯 Value Dart: Nico Williams +125 (If Starting Confirmed)
Nico Williams · Spain LW (Athletic Bilbao)
6 goals in 31 caps · Questionable but expected to start · positive odds for a Spain starting winger
Anytime
+125
+125 = POSITIVE ODDS for a Spain starting winger in a match projected 3-0 · exceptional value if he starts6 goals in 31 international appearances — strong winger-to-goals ratio · Oddschecker + Covers both list as scorer option⚠️ Confirm starting XI — Racing Post projects Torres over Williams · only back if confirmed starting at ~11 AM ET
Positive odds for a Spain starting winger in a match they're expected to win 3-0 represents genuine value — +125 reflects rotation uncertainty over whether Williams starts vs Torres, not uncertainty about Spain winning big. If Williams is in the starting XI, back him at +125 as your longest-odds Spain scorer dart. $10 at +125 returns $22.50 total.
📋 Full ESPN Live Scorer Board
🇪🇸 Spain Player
First Goal
Anytime
⭐ Mikel Oyarzabal · CF (PRIMARY)
ESPN board leader · penalty taker · 25G/54 caps · 4 of 5 last apps scored · RotoWire/Squawka/Yahoo/FOX all explicit · $10 → $15.71
+270
-175
Borja Iglesias · F (FOX Sports explicit)
ESPN #2 · FOX Sports explicit secondary scorer · probable sub in comfortable Spain win · back at $5-7
+295
-155
⭐ Lamine Yamal · RW (STARTS TODAY)
18yo · 6G/25 caps · 5 dribbles + 2 shots in 20 mins off bench vs CPV · Spain's focal point · $10 → $18.33
+370
-120
💎 Ferran Torres · CF/RW (VALUE — confirm start)
ESPN XI starter · Oddschecker explicit · struck bar vs CPV · 5 goals last 8 apps · essentially even money · ⚠️ confirm start first
+400
-110
Dani Olmo · AM/F
Versatile · bench or support forward · +125 if he starts in advanced role · confirm position before wagering
+500
+125
🎯 Nico Williams · LW (VALUE DART if starting)
6G/31 caps · Questionable but expected to start · positive odds for Spain winger · ⚠️ confirm over Torres · $10 → $22.50
+500
+125
Mikel Merino · CM
Nursing a knock · box-to-box scorer from set pieces · +130 if fit and playing · Pedri takes 8 FK
+550
+130
Álex Baena · M/F
Deep bench · only relevant if he gets 20+ minutes · micro-stakes at best
+650
+160
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia — Micro-Stakes Only · BTTS Failed 9 Straight WC vs UEFA Clubs
Salem Al-Dawsari · LM (Captain)
Saudi Arabia's most dangerous player · sole counter-attack threat · Spain conceded only 1 of last 7 matches · $2 max absolute
—
~+1000
Al-Buraikan / Al-Juwayr · F
Saudi Arabia strikers · 0.06 xG entire 2nd half vs Uruguay · BTTS failed 9 straight WC vs UEFA · $2 absolute max
—
~+1200
*All Spain scorer odds confirmed from ESPN live board. Saudi Arabia odds estimated. Subject to change. Check FanDuel live board for exact prices. Must be 21+.
📋 Anytime Scorer Best Bets — Ranked Summary
⭐ #1 — Oyarzabal (primary anchor)
Penalty taker · 4/5 last Spain apps scored · role locked · RotoWire/FOX/Yahoo/Squawka explicit
-175
⭐ #2 — Yamal (confirm start)
5 dribbles + 2 shots in 20 mins off bench · Spain's focal point · FOX explicit · $10 → $18.33
-120
💎 #3 — Torres (confirm start, best value)
ESPN XI starter · Oddschecker explicit · struck bar vs CPV · essentially even money if starting · ⚠️ confirm XI
-110
Borja Iglesias (companion, $5-7)
FOX Sports explicit secondary · ESPN #2 · probable sub in comfortable Spain win
-155
🎯 Williams +125 (value dart if starting)
Positive odds for Spain winger · 6G/31 caps · ⚠️ confirm start over Torres · $10 → $22.50
+125
🇸🇦 Salem Al-Dawsari (wildcard, $2 max)
Saudi captain · Spain conceded 1 of last 7 · extreme micro-stakes only
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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