Spain vs Saudi Arabia Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Today Group H

Sunday June 21, 2026 · Live odds via ESPN / FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineups before wagering · Must be 21+

Yamal STARTS — 5 dribbles, 2 shots in 20 mins off bench vs Cape Verde · Spain -2.5 +100 unanimous value pick · Oyarzabal -145 anytime · Yamal -105 · Torres +105 value · FanDuel Research: Spain first half -230 · Saudi Arabia 0.06 xG 2nd half vs Uruguay · Spain 27 shots vs CPV — conversion coming.

📊 Group H After MD1 — All Four Teams Level on 1 Point

⭐ Yamal STARTS — 5 dribbles, 2 shots in just 20 mins vs Cape Verde off bench

⭐ Yamal STARTS — 5 dribbles, 2 shots in just 20 mins vs Cape Verde off bench Spain -2.5 +100 — FOX Sports, Covers, Lineups.com, Sportsgambler all explicit 🔴 Muñoz OUT · Merino nursing knock · Yamal expected to start KSA: 0.06 xG 2nd half vs Uruguay · 9 straight WC losses vs UEFA

Today's Match — The Key Updates

The headline update: Lamine Yamal is now confirmed expected to start from minute one. In just 20 minutes off the bench against Cape Verde, Yamal completed five dribbles and took two shots — arguably Spain's most dangerous player despite barely playing. With a full 90 minutes from the off against a less organised Saudi defence, the quality unlocking of Spain's attack is no longer a matter of if, but when and by how much.

Spain's 27 shots against Cape Verde tied their record for most shots in a World Cup match without scoring — dating back to 1966 against Paraguay. The volume was there. The finishing wasn't. Today, the finishing comes. Saudi Arabia posted just 0.06 xG in the entire second half against Uruguay — essentially zero attacking threat once opponents adjusted. Spain's high defensive line conceded in just one of their last seven competitive matches.

⭐ The Yamal Factor — Why Today Is Completely Different From Cape Verde 5 Dribbles in 20 mins vs CPV 2 Shots in 20 mins vs CPV 90 Minutes expected today 18 Years old · 25 caps · 6G SportsHandle: "Lamine Yamal was Spain's most dangerous player against Cape Verde despite only playing the final 20 minutes. In that short span, he completed five dribbles and took two shots, injecting much-needed urgency into the attack." FanDuel Research: "With Yamal's crossing and dribbling ability in the starting lineup, Spain should have a much easier time breaking down the Saudi defence, which will likely lead to a few goal-scoring chances for Oyarzabal." Saudi Arabia cannot contain Yamal for 90 minutes on his first start of the tournament.

Odds from ESPN live board (Oyarzabal -145, Yamal -105, Torres +105 anytime — all confirmed from ESPN). Spain -2.5 +100 confirmed. Subject to change. Confirm lineups before wagering. Must be 21+.

📋 Predicted Lineups & Latest Team News

🇪🇸 Spain · Luis de la Fuente · 4-3-3 Yamal + Williams expected to start · Oyarzabal central · Muñoz OUT · Merino nursing knock Euro 2024 🏆 ⚠️ Latest Team News 🔴 Víctor Muñoz (LW) — OUT confirmed (hamstring) · 🔴 Mikel Merino — nursing a knock (ESPN) · availability uncertain · 🟡 Lamine Yamal (RW) — Questionable; "still not able to complete a full 90" (ESPN) but EXPECTED TO START · 🟡 Nico Williams (LW) — Questionable; expected to start · ✅ Rodri, Pedri, Oyarzabal, Fabián Ruiz, Laporte, Cubarsi, Simón — fully fit · 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia — no injuries; unchanged XI from Uruguay 📋 Consensus XI — 4-3-3 (Covers · Yahoo · Sportsgambler · Goal.com · TNT) U. Simón GK ✅ Llorente RB Cubarsi CB · 19yo Laporte CB Cucurella LB Fabián Ruiz CM Rodri ⭐ DM · 63 caps Pedri ⭐ CM · 8 FK taker Yamal ⭐⭐🟡 RW · STARTS Oyarzabal ⭐ ST · 25G/54caps · pen N.Williams🟡 LW · 6G/31caps 📐 ESPN Alternative XI (Torres as CF instead of Oyarzabal centrally) ESPN projects: Simón; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Fabián Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams. If Torres starts centrally rather than Oyarzabal, then Torres at +105 anytime becomes exceptional value. Confirm the official XI at ~11 AM ET. ⭐ Yamal expected to START today — 5 dribbles + 2 shots in just 20 mins vs Cape Verde off bench 🔴 Muñoz OUT · Merino nursing knock · Yamal "still not able to complete full 90" (ESPN) but expected to start Oyarzabal: penalty taker (RotoWire) · 25G/54 caps · Pedri takes 8 FK, Yamal 3 corners (RotoWire set piece guide) Spain 27 shots vs Cape Verde — tied WC record most shots without scoring (1966 vs Paraguay) · volume is there Tactical note: RotoWire: "Spain's most direct route to a goal is Lamine Yamal isolating his full-back and getting at the Saudi back line. If he can beat his man and pull defenders toward him, the spaces open for Oyarzabal and the late runners. Saudi Arabia have to double up on him without leaving Nico Williams one-on-one on the other side — and that is a difficult balance to strike for ninety minutes." 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia · Georgios Donis · 4-4-2 Unchanged XI from Uruguay expected · Al-Owais GK · Salem Al-Dawsari lone creative danger · deep block strategy FIFA #67 Al-Owais GK · 66 caps ✅ Abdulhamid RB Al-Tambakti CB Al-Amri CB · scored vs URU Al-Harbi LB Al-Shamat RM Kanno CM · 76 caps Al-Khaibari CM S. Al-Dawsari ⭐ LM · captain Al-Buraikan ST Al-Juwayr ST · 4 FK taker ✅ No injuries · unchanged XI from Uruguay expected Only 0.06 xG in 2nd half vs Uruguay · 9 straight WC losses vs UEFA clubs · BTTS failed 9 straight WC vs UEFA Salem Al-Dawsari (captain) — sole real counter-attack danger · Spain must not be careless in transition

📊 Head to Head & Form

H2H: Spain 3-0 · Outscored 9-2 · WC Meeting: Spain 1-0 in 2006 Spain have won all three all-time meetings, outscoring Saudi Arabia 9-2 in aggregate across a 2006 WC group game (1-0), 2010 friendly (3-2), and 2012 friendly (5-0). FOX Sports: "In three previous meetings from 2006 to 2012, Spain won all three by a combined score of 9-2." 🇪🇸 Spain — Unbeaten 31 · 27 shots vs CPV · Euro 2024 Champions D 0-0 vs Cape Verde (WC — 27 shots, 2.64 xG, tied WC record). W 3-1 Peru (F). D 1-1 Iraq (F). D 0-0 Egypt (F). W 3-0 Serbia (F). 21 goals in 6 qualifying games. Kept clean sheet vs Cape Verde (limited to 0.2 xG). The volume was always there — the conversion comes today with Yamal from the start. 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia — W1 of last 9 · 0.06 xG in 2nd half vs Uruguay D 1-1 vs Uruguay (WC). W 3-0 Puerto Rico. D 0-0 Senegal. Scored first vs Uruguay and sat deep — then generated practically nothing. 9 straight WC losses vs UEFA clubs (8 of those 9 to nil). Bowed out at group stage each of last 5 WCs. 9-2 H2H aggregate 31 Spain unbeaten 27 Spain shots vs CPV 0.06 KSA 2H xG vs URU 9 KSA losses vs UEFA

🔮 Score Prediction

Lineups.com 3-0 · FOX Sports explicit · RotoWire "3-0 or 4-0 afternoon" · Covers: decisive Spain win 🇪🇸 Spain 3 — 0 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Yamal unlocks the block · Spain announce their tournament arrival Spain -2.5 +100 1st half win -230 FanDuel Research: "Spain should come out with their hair on fire. I like Spain to win the first half — even at -230 odds. With Yamal's crossing and dribbling ability in the starting lineup, Spain should have a much easier time breaking down the Saudi defence." RotoWire: "Twenty-seven shots does not lie: keep generating that volume and the goals come, and a Saudi side forced to chase eventually cracks. A rout is more likely than a routine win." Value note: Moneyline at -700 offers nothing. Spain -2.5 at +100 is the primary value bet — genuine even-money odds for a team expected to win 3-0. Spain first-half win at -230 is the FanDuel Research explicit pick. Between those two, plus Oyarzabal or Torres as a scorer prop, the full picture is covered.

💎 Best Bets — Updated With Live Board

#1 · FOX Sports + Covers + Lineups.com + Sportsgambler all explicit 🇪🇸 Spain -2.5 Asian Handicap FanDuel +100 FOX Sports: "Take Spain -2.5 — I expect this to get ugly" · Covers explicit · Lineups.com (best bet, 3-0 prediction) · Sportsgambler explicit Spain -2.5 covered in 4 of last 7 competitive games · 21 qualifying goals (scored 6-0, 4-0) Saudi Arabia: 9 straight WC losses vs UEFA clubs (8 to nil) · generated 0.06 xG in 2nd half vs Uruguay FOX: "Spain had 27 shots vs Cape Verde despite Yamal and Williams barely playing — now they both start" Spain -2.5 at +100 is the best bet on the board. Even money for Spain to win by 3+ goals, against a team that lost 9 straight WC matches to UEFA sides (8 to nil). Yamal and Williams both start for the first time. Spain's 27-shot output vs Cape Verde without their best players suggests the dam bursts today. Lineups.com explicitly predicts Spain 3-0. FOX Sports: "expect this to get ugly." $10 at +100 returns $20 total. #2 · FanDuel Research Own Explicit Pick · Yamal From Start = Early Goals 🇪🇸 Spain Win First Half FanDuel -230 FanDuel Research own article: "I like Spain to win the first half — even at these -230 odds" "With Yamal's crossing and dribbling ability in the starting lineup, Spain should break down the Saudis from the first whistle" The FanDuel Research author's own explicit pick. Yamal starting from the first minute against a less organised defence than Cape Verde makes an early Spain goal the most likely scenario in this match. Saudi Arabia's strategy of sitting deep and holding for a counter works better when Spain lack the direct wing play that Yamal and Williams provide. Short price but specifically endorsed by FanDuel Research. #3 · ESPN Board Leader · Penalty Taker · Role Most Secure 🇪🇸 Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goalscorer ESPN Board -145 RotoWire: "the one Spaniard whose role is locked in — penalty duty keeps him in the side and in the box" Lineups.com: "scored in 4 of 5 WC matches including qualifiers" · FanDuel Research: Yamal service will create Oyarzabal chances ⚠️ SportsHandle counter-argument: "generated 0.09 xG per shot vs Cape Verde, failed to register a touch in first 30 mins — with offense through Yamal/Williams his involvement could remain minimal" Short price at -145. The counter-argument is worth noting but FanDuel Research explicitly says Yamal's service will create chances for Oyarzabal specifically. Penalty taker role remains the core argument. Note: if ESPN's alternative XI (Torres as CF) is confirmed, back Torres at +105 instead — same role, better price. Value Play · Positive Odds for a Spain Starter · Confirm XI First 🇪🇸 Ferran Torres Anytime +105 (if starting confirmed) ESPN Board +105 +105 = POSITIVE ODDS for a Spain starting forward · ESPN projects him as starter (CF in their predicted XI) Sports Interaction: "Torres struck the bar against Cape Verde" · scored in qualifying · Spain starter in multiple XI projections ⚠️ Only valid if he starts — confirm the official XI at ~11 AM ET before wagering The best value pick on the board if he starts: +105 for a Spain starting forward in a match Spain are expected to win 3-0. Positive odds for a starter of the dominant team is exceptionally rare at this price level. If ESPN's XI (with Torres as CF) is confirmed, this immediately becomes the best scorer bet available — better value than Oyarzabal at -145. Check the official XI first.

⚽ Full ESPN Live Scorer Board

🇪🇸 Spain Player First Goal Anytime ⭐ Mikel Oyarzabal · ST ESPN board leader · penalty taker (RotoWire) · 25G/54 caps · scored 4 of 5 WC matches · role most secure +275 -145 Borja Iglesias · F FOX Sports also lists at -130 as alt scorer pick · bench option primarily · only relevant if starting confirmed +300 -130 ⭐ Lamine Yamal · RW (STARTS TODAY) 18yo · 25 caps · 6G · 5 dribbles + 2 shots in 20 mins vs CPV · today is his first start of the tournament +380 -105 💎 Ferran Torres · CF/RW (VALUE +105) ESPN projects as starter · struck bar vs CPV · POSITIVE ODDS for Spain starter = exceptional value · ⚠️ confirm start +400 +105 Mikel Merino · CM Nursing a knock · if fit: +150 interesting for box-to-box CM with set-piece header goals on record +550 +150 Dani Olmo · AM/F Versatile · bench or sub role · +145 if starting confirmed +550 +145 Nico Williams · LW (STARTS TODAY) 6G/31 caps · questionable but expected to start · +145 anytime — correlated with Spain attack width +550 +145

*All Spain scorer odds confirmed from ESPN live board (Oyarzabal +275/−145, Borja Iglesias +300/−130, Yamal +380/−105, Torres +400/+105, Merino/Olmo/Williams +550/+145–+150). Subject to change. Check FanDuel live board for current prices. Must be 21+.

📋 Best Bets Ranked — Updated With Live Board ⭐ #1 — Spain -2.5 Asian Handicap FOX/Covers/Lineups.com/Sportsgambler explicit · KSA 9 straight WC losses vs UEFA · Spain need goals +100 ⭐ #2 — Spain Win First Half FanDuel Research own pick · Yamal starts = early goal likely · "even at -230 I like this" -230 #3 — Oyarzabal Anytime ESPN board leader · penalty taker · role locked · ⚠️ SportsHandle flags Cape Verde underperformance -145 💎 Value: Torres +105 (confirm start first) Positive odds for Spain starting forward · ESPN projects him in XI · exceptional value if he starts centrally +105 🎯 SGP — Spain -2.5 + Yamal Anytime (~+200) Correlated · Spain win by 3+ + Yamal scores on first tournament start · confirm start before kick-off ~+200

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group H · 12:00 PM ET Today Bet Spain vs Saudi Arabia — Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta Spain -2.5 (+100) · Spain 1st half (-230) · Oyarzabal (-145) · Torres (+105, confirm start) · Yamal (-105)

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · ESPN live board · Subject to change · Confirm Yamal/Torres starting XI at ~11 AM ET · 12:00 PM ET June 21 · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly