MLB Best Prop Bets Today: 25 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit on June 21, 2026

MLB Best Prop Bets Today: 25 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit — June 21, 2026 | FanDuel ⚾ ⚾ SUNDAY JUNE 21, 2026 · 25 HIT PROP PICKS · FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB Best Prop Bets: 25 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit Today Alvarez (.806 June SLG) · Harper (80% game hit rate, 52 of 65 games) · Soto vs Wheeler (Covers #1 matchup score) · Schwarber CBP sinker-feeder · Buxton (.357 June avg) · Citizens Bank Park + Coors Field lead today's prime hit environments · all 25 ranked by confidence · Judge OUT · Ohtani OUT. All odds approximate via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Judge OUT (rib) · Ohtani OUT (knee) · Must be 21+ 🚨 Confirmed Inactive — All Props Void ❌ Aaron Judge (NYY) — Rib stress fracture · OUT until ~August · All Judge hit props void · ❌ Shohei Ohtani (LAD) — Left knee inflammation · DNP · All Ohtani props void · All 25 picks below are confirmed active. Confirm each player's lineup slot at FanDuel before wagering. 🔥 Today's Prime Hit-Prop Environments 🔥 NYM@PHI 4:11 PM · Citizens Bank Park · 6 picks (Peterson LHP vs Wheeler RHP) 🔥 PIT@COL 3:11 PM · Coors Field · 4 picks (Lorenzen 7.13 ERA · O/U 11.5) ⭐ CLE@HOU 2:11 PM · Alvarez .806 June SLG · Daikin Park ⭐ CIN@NYY 1:36 PM · Yankee Stadium · 8th-lowest fence height ⭐ MIN@ARI 3:16 PM · Chase Field altitude · Buxton .357 June Sunday's 14-game slate has two elite hit-prop environments: Citizens Bank Park (NYM@PHI, 4:11 PM) where David Peterson and his sinker-heavy repertoire feeds right into Schwarber and Harper's wheelhouses, and Coors Field (PIT@COL, 3:11 PM) where Michael Lorenzen's 7.13 ERA and lefties batting .403 against him make the whole Pittsburgh lineup viable. All 25 picks are ranked by confidence, injury-checked, and mapped to the actual schedule. Selection criteria: batting average & wOBA · opposing ERA/xERA · recent 7–14 day form · career splits vs pitcher · ballpark factors. All odds approximate via FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+. 🏆 Tier 1 — Anchors · #1–4 · ~-155 to -175 · Back These First #1 · FANDUEL RESEARCH #1 MULTIPLE DAYS · .806 JUNE SLG · HOTTEST HITTER IN BASEBALL Yordan Alvarez · HOU DH · CLE @ HOU · 2:11 PM ET · Daikin Park Approx odds ~-165 .327 BA · .433 OBP · .659 SLG · 24 HR · 54 RBI on season .444 avg · .806 SLG in June — baseball's hottest hitter by every metric FanDuel Research #1 pick multiple days · 4 HR in last 10 games · AL MVP frontrunner The most dominant hitter on today's 14-game board. Slashing .327/.433/.659 with a .806 slugging percentage in June, Alvarez is putting together a legitimate Triple Crown watch season. Faces K. Teng (CLE), a young arm still establishing himself. At ~-165, the implied probability (~62%) actually undersells a hitter performing at this elite level. #2 · HIT SAFELY 52 OF 65 GAMES — 80% GAME RATE · CBP HOME · HIGHEST CONSISTENCY FLOOR Bryce Harper · PHI 1B · NYM @ PHI · 4:11 PM ET · Citizens Bank Park Approx odds ~-175 Hit safely in 52 of 65 games (80% game hit rate) — one of baseball's highest consistency floors .362 OBP · .415 wOBA · .301 ISO · 15 HR in 74 games · home at CBP FanDuel Research recurring #4 pick June 16–20 · vs D. Peterson (NYM LHP) road start Harper hitting safely in 52 of 65 games is the strongest individual consistency stat on the board — an 80% game hit rate means he goes hitless only 1 in 5 games. At Citizens Bank Park (his home and baseball's most hitter-friendly NL venue) facing a road lefty, his .415 wOBA makes this the safest -175 in hit props today. #3 · COVERS #1 MATCHUP SCORE TODAY · 99TH PCT xSLG · .314 vs RHPs · 1.063 OPS Juan Soto · NYM RF · NYM @ PHI · 4:11 PM ET · Citizens Bank Park Approx odds ~-155 Covers #1 matchup score on entire Sunday slate vs Zack Wheeler .314 BA vs RHPs · 1.063 OPS vs righties · 99th pct xSLG + squared-up % 17 HR in 58 games · CBP amplifies production · FanDuel Research recurring #2 pick Covers confirms Soto has the best matchup score on the entire Sunday slate. He's been absolutely dominant against right-handed pitching in 2026, batting .314 with a 1.063 OPS in those matchups, ranking in the 99th percentile in expected slugging and squared-up percentage. His extensive experience against Wheeler adds another analytical layer. CBP amplifies the production environment. #4 · MLB HR LEADER 25 · .385 BA VS PETERSON'S SINKER (28.9% USAGE) · CBP HOME Kyle Schwarber · PHI LF · NYM @ PHI · 4:11 PM ET · Citizens Bank Park Approx odds ~-155 25 HR in 72 games (30.6% HR rate) — MLB home run leader in 2026 Peterson throws sinker 28.9% — Schwarber bats .385 with 4 HR vs the sinker in 2026 .976 OPS vs LHP · CBP home · FanDuel Research June 18–20 recurring pick · specific pitch-type edge Peterson throws his sinker more than any other pitch at 28.9%, and Schwarber has been feasting on it — .385 BA and four homers against the sinker this season. The MLB home run leader at his home park against a pitcher throwing his best weapon directly into Schwarber's prime zone. The hit and HR props have the same analytical foundation here. 💎 Tier 2 — Strong Plays · #5–10 · ~-135 to -155 · High Confidence #5 Byron Buxton · MIN CF · MIN @ ARI · 3:16 PM · Chase Field .357 BA in June · 15-for-42 · 5 HRs · multi-hit in 4 of last 5 games 96th pct hard-hit rate (Statcast) · 23 HR total · Chase Field altitude carries every fly ball further Buxton's June is historically productive — .357 avg, 5 HRs, multiple hits in 4 of last 5 games. Chase Field altitude makes every well-struck ball carry further. 96th-percentile hard-hit rate ensures his contact is consistently hard. THE BAT X ranks him as baseball's 4th-best HR batter. Approx ~-150 #6 Paul Goldschmidt · NYY 1B · CIN @ NYY · 1:36 PM · Yankee Stadium 1.214 vL OPS this season — elite vs lefties · .287 BA · 12 HR · 24% HR rate · bats 3rd Yankee Stadium 1.15 HR park factor · FanDuel Research #3 pick June 18–19 · veteran contact quality Goldschmidt carries a 1.214 vL OPS this season against left-handed pitching — elite numbers. Career production at Yankee Stadium amplified by its power dimensions. Bats 3rd in the Yankees lineup, ensuring consistent quality plate appearances in front of Bellinger and McMahon. Approx ~-150 #7 Trea Turner · PHI SS · NYM @ PHI · 4:11 PM · Citizens Bank Park .296 BA · 7 HR · elite speed game — multiple routes to reach base CBP home · bats in loaded Phillies order behind Harper · FanDuel Research recurring pick Turner bats in the heart of Philadelphia's lineup at CBP, getting consistent protection from Harper ahead and Soto behind. His elite speed adds extra hit probability — infield singles and hard contact in his arsenal vs a road lefty in his prime hitting environment. Approx ~-140 #8 Brandon Lowe · PIT 2B · PIT @ COL · 3:11 PM · Coors Field .842 OPS · 18 HR · 79th pct Barrel Rate · 83rd pct xSLG Lorenzen 7.13 ERA · 5.60 xERA · lefties .403 vs him · 9 of 12 HRs to lefties (Athlon) · already taken Lorenzen deep O/U 11.5 highest on Sunday slate · Coors Field altitude boost Lorenzen is leaking runs and home runs — 7.13 ERA, 5.60 xERA, all his primary pitches carry negative Run Values. Lefties bat .403 vs him and 9 of his 12 homers have come against left-handed hitters. Lowe has already taken him deep. Coors seals the case. Covers confirms: "Lowe has done most of his damage against righties with 14 long balls." Approx ~-145 #9 Seiya Suzuki · CHC RF · TOR @ CHC · 2:21 PM · Wrigley Field Carries Saturday momentum — Athlon #1 HR pick vs Corbin (6-for-12, 2 HRs career) RHB vs D. Cease (TOR RHP) today · consistent veteran contact profile · bats high in Cubs order Suzuki dominated his Saturday matchup vs Corbin and carries that momentum into Sunday. As a reliable right-handed bat in the Cubs' lineup at Wrigley, his disciplined veteran approach makes him a consistent daily hit-prop candidate regardless of opposing pitcher. Approx ~-145 #10 Christian Walker · HOU 1B · CLE @ HOU · 2:11 PM · Daikin Park 18 HR in 76 games · 22.4% HR rate · bats alongside Alvarez (pitchers must pitch in the zone) FanDuel board: +320 HR Saturday · strong underlying contact metrics Walker bats in the Houston lineup alongside the hottest hitter in baseball, ensuring pitchers must attack the zone rather than pitch around him. 18 HR in 76 games (22.4% rate) with strong underlying contact metrics complement the lineup protection argument. Approx ~-140 ⚾ Tier 3 — Good Value Plays · #11–18 · ~-115 to -135 #11 Hunter Goodman · COL C · PIT @ COL · 3:11 PM · HOME Coors Field 21 HR in 70 games (25.7% rate) · HOME at Coors · O/U 11.5 · Lorenzen 7.13 ERA · doubles as Coors HR pick ~-135 #12 Cody Bellinger · NYY CF · CIN @ NYY · 1:36 PM · Yankee Stadium 11 HR in 74 games · .500 avg / 1.125 OPS career vs similar LHP (Abbott) · vL OPS .870 · Yankee Stadium 1.15 HR park factor ~-130 #13 Rafael Devers · SF 3B · SF @ MIA · 1:41 PM · loanDepot Park 11 HR · 4 HRs already in June · LHB vs Gusto (RHP) · 6 of 9 Gusto HRs to lefties · 8 of 11 career HRs vs RHPs · Athlon moonshot pick ~-130 #14 Julio Rodriguez · SEA CF · BOS @ SEA · 4:11 PM · T-Mobile Park 14 HR in 76 games (17.1% rate) · Seattle home game · T-Mobile Park home advantage · P. Tolle (BOS) young hittable road starter ~-130 #15 Shea Langeliers · ATH C · LAA @ ATH · 4:06 PM · Sutter Health Park 19 HR in 69 games (23.2% HR rate!) · RHB vs R. Detmers (LAA LHP) · strong platoon advantage · elite power-to-games ratio ~-125 #16 Brandon Marsh · PHI LF · NYM @ PHI · 4:11 PM · Citizens Bank Park .323 BA · 80 hits on season · 11-game hit streak · CBP home · FanDuel Research #1 pick June 18 and June 19 consecutive days ~-125 #17 Colson Montgomery · CWS SS · CWS @ DET · 1:41 PM · Comerica Park 20 HR (40-HR pace) · LHB vs K. Montero · 6 of 8 Montero HRs to LHBs · already homered off Montero in career · Athlon #1 Sunday HR pick ~-120 #18 Ty France · SD · SD @ TEX · 2:36 PM · Globe Life Field 2 HRs Friday vs deGrom (hot hand momentum) · 7-for-14 career vs Eovaldi (.500 avg, 1 HR, 3 doubles) · Eovaldi 8 HRs last 7 starts · back-to-back momentum ~-120 🎯 Tier 4 — Value Plays · #19–25 · ~-100 to -115 · Best SGP Ingredients #19 J.T. Realmuto · PHI C · NYM @ PHI · 4:11 PM · CBP .272 BA · CBP home · bats 5–6 in loaded Phillies order · benefits from Harper/Soto/Turner forcing pitchers into the zone ~-115 #20 Bryan Reynolds · PIT OF · PIT @ COL · 3:11 PM · Coors Field 10 HR · .270 BA · .842 OPS · vs Lorenzen (7.13 ERA) at Coors · Coors park factor elevates every Pittsburgh bat by ~30% ~-115 #21 Ryan McMahon · NYY 3B · CIN @ NYY · 1:36 PM · Yankee Stadium 8 HR in 63 games · Yankee Stadium · middle-order bat alongside Goldschmidt and Bellinger · E. Rodriguez hittable on road ~-115 #22 James Wood · WAS OF · WAS @ TB · 1:41 PM · Tropicana Field 20 HR on season · top pct xSLG + avg exit velocity + barrel % · N. Martinez allowing 1.7 HR/9 last 3 starts · TB bullpen 47 HRs (2nd-most MLB) ~-115 #23 Willson Contreras · BOS C · BOS @ SEA · 4:11 PM · T-Mobile Park 16 HR in 70 games (21.4% rate!) · .288 BA · strong power and contact profile · Red Sox road bat ~-110 #24 Austin Riley · ATL 3B · MIL @ ATL · 1:36 PM · Truist Park .285 BA · RHB at home vs R. Gasser (MIL LHP) · Truist Park · Braves rank 8th in wOBA vs lefties (Covers) · platoon advantage ~-110 #25 Ryan O'Hearn · PIT 1B · PIT @ COL · 3:11 PM · Coors Field 11 HR in 61 games (18% rate) · LHB vs Lorenzen · Coors road boost · completes 4-man Pittsburgh Coors stack with Lowe/Reynolds ~-108 🔥 Game Stacks — Where the Picks Cluster 🔥 NYM @ PHI · Citizens Bank Park · 4:11 PM · 6 Picks Peterson LHP vs Wheeler RHP · most hitter-friendly NL park PHI: Harper #2 (~-175) · Schwarber #4 (~-155) · Turner #7 (~-140) · Marsh #16 (~-125) · Realmuto #19 (~-115) — Peterson's sinker is Schwarber's meal; Harper's 80% hit rate anchors the stack. NYM: Soto #3 (~-155) — Covers #1 matchup score vs Wheeler. 🔥 PIT @ COL · Coors Field · 3:11 PM · 4 Picks Lorenzen 7.13 ERA · lefties .403 · O/U 11.5 PIT: Lowe #8 (~-145) · Reynolds #20 (~-115) · O'Hearn #25 (~-108) — 9 of 12 Lorenzen HRs to lefties; Coors gives every visitor a 30%+ park lift. COL: Goodman #11 (~-135) — at HOME at Coors, 25.7% HR rate. ⭐ CIN @ NYY · Yankee Stadium · 1:36 PM · 3 Picks E. Rodriguez road start · 1.15 HR park factor · Judge OUT Goldschmidt #6 (~-150) · Bellinger #12 (~-130) · McMahon #21 (~-115) — 3–4–5 lineup stack at Yankee Stadium. Goldschmidt's 1.214 vL OPS is the anchor. 📋 Quick Reference — All 25 Hit Props · June 21, 2026 #1 Alvarez HOU ~-165 #2 Harper PHI ~-175 #3 Soto NYM ~-155 #4 Schwarber PHI ~-155 #5 Buxton MIN ~-150 #6 Goldschmidt NYY ~-150 #7 Turner PHI ~-140 #8 Lowe PIT ~-145 #9 Suzuki CHC ~-145 #10 Walker HOU ~-140 #11 Goodman COL ~-135 #12 Bellinger NYY ~-130 #13 Devers SF ~-130 #14 J.Rodriguez SEA ~-130 #15 Langeliers ATH ~-125 #16 Marsh PHI ~-125 #17 Montgomery CWS ~-120 #18 France SD ~-120 #19 Realmuto PHI ~-115 #20 Reynolds PIT ~-115 #21 McMahon NYY ~-115 #22 J.Wood WAS ~-115 #23 Contreras BOS ~-110 #24 Riley ATL ~-110 #25 O'Hearn PIT ~-108 FanDuel Sportsbook — MLB Hit Props · Sunday June 21, 2026 Bet Today's Hit Props — 25 Picks Across 14 Games Alvarez ~-165 · Harper ~-175 · Soto ~-155 · Schwarber ~-155 · Buxton ~-150 · Goldschmidt ~-150 · + 19 more Bet Now All odds approximate via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Judge OUT · Ohtani OUT · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

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