MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today on June 21, 2026
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MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Go Deep Today
Schwarber +240 (30.6% HR rate, ML leader) · Lowe +240 Coors Field moonshot · Hunter Goodman +250 at home Coors · Montgomery vs Montero (already taken him deep) · Devers vs Gusto (6/9 Gusto HRs to lefties) · Marlins pick: Kyle Stowers · Judge OUT · Ohtani OUT.
Sunday's MLB slate features one of the week's best long-ball environments: two Coors Field power plays (Pirates @ Rockies, 3:11 PM ET), Citizens Bank Park's homer-friendly porch for Schwarber, and a juicy left-handed power matchup in Detroit. Colson Montgomery, Rafael Devers, and Brandon Lowe headline today's top HR prop picks per Athlon Sports, with the Coors Field altitude and elite matchup angles making this one of the stronger HR days on the recent calendar.
All odds from FanDuel Sportsbook's June 21 HR board (confirmed). Approximate — check FanDuel live board for exact prices. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+.
Kyle Schwarber leads MLB with 25 home runs in 72 games, homering in 30.6% of games. The MLB home run leader at Citizens Bank Park as a left-handed pull hitter facing the short right-field porch. At +240, the implied probability (~29%) is actually below his true 30.6% season-long HR rate — a rare case where the market undervalues the hitter's production. Schwarber has a .976 OPS in 2026 against left-handed pitching with 7 HR in 88 ABs in those matchups.
Brandon Lowe has 18 HR in 70 games, homering in 21.4% of games this season. The 11.5-game total — highest on the entire Sunday slate — reflects what the market expects at altitude. Athlon Sports explicitly calls this a "Coors Field moonshot" play. At +240 alongside Goodman at +250, the Coors pairing is the most straightforward bang-for-your-buck homer play on today's board.
Goodman is the home side in the Coors power game — an advantage over Lowe who is visiting. Goodman has 21 HR in 70 games, homering in 25.7% of games in 2026. At +250, the implied probability (~29%) sits right around his true 25.7% season-long HR rate — essentially fair value for the Coors home environment. Run as a pair with Lowe at +240 to double your Coors Field coverage in the same game.
The White Sox slugger has already delivered back-to-back 20-homer seasons and is now on pace to shatter that mark with more than 40 this year. He gets a matchup he has already enjoyed, taking Keider Montero deep in one of their first three career meetings. Montero has also struggled against left-handed power, allowing six of his eight home runs to lefties this season. Athlon Sports names this one of their top Sunday HR plays.
Devers already has four home runs in June and gets a juicy matchup against Ryan Gusto. Six of nine Gusto season homers allowed have come against lefties, and he just surrendered two more to lefties in his most recent outing. Devers has crushed right-handed pitching all year, with eight of his 11 HRs off RHPs. Athlon explicitly calls this play a "moonshot" scenario — a fly-ball pitcher with a documented LHB vulnerability meeting one of baseball's better left-handed power bats in peak June form. At ~+440, the risk/reward is the best of the five picks today.
🐟 Bonus Marlins Pick — SF Giants @ MIA · 1:41 PM ET
Kyle Stowers has 7 HR in 52 games, homering in 9.6% of games in 2026, making him the best power option on the Marlins roster for today's game vs the Giants. As a left-handed bat facing right-handed Logan Webb, Stowers gets the favourable platoon split. At ~+470 he offers the best return of any Marlins power bat likely in today's lineup. Confirm he's in the starting lineup at FanDuel before wagering — Heriberto Hernandez (~+520, 6 HR in 48 games) is the alternative if Stowers sits.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Judge OUT · Ohtani OUT · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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