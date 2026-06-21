MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today on June 21, 2026

11 HR on season · 8 of 11 HRs vs right-handed pitching — Gusto is RHP · perfect split matchup 6 of 9 Gusto HRs allowed to lefties this season — just gave up 2 more to lefties in his last outing Athlon: "Devers has crushed RHP all year — add in Gusto's fly-ball tendencies and this has moonshot written all over it"

Devers already has four home runs in June and gets a juicy matchup against Ryan Gusto. Six of nine Gusto season homers allowed have come against lefties, and he just surrendered two more to lefties in his most recent outing. Devers has crushed right-handed pitching all year, with eight of his 11 HRs off RHPs. Athlon explicitly calls this play a "moonshot" scenario — a fly-ball pitcher with a documented LHB vulnerability meeting one of baseball's better left-handed power bats in peak June form. At ~+440, the risk/reward is the best of the five picks today.