FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today on June 21, 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today on June 21, 2026
MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today — June 21, 2026 | FanDuel
⚾ SUNDAY JUNE 21, 2026 · MLB DINGER PICKS · FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Go Deep Today

Schwarber +240 (30.6% HR rate, ML leader) · Lowe +240 Coors Field moonshot · Hunter Goodman +250 at home Coors · Montgomery vs Montero (already taken him deep) · Devers vs Gusto (6/9 Gusto HRs to lefties) · Marlins pick: Kyle Stowers · Judge OUT · Ohtani OUT.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Aaron Judge OUT (rib) · Shohei Ohtani OUT (knee) · Must be 21+
🚨 Confirmed Inactive — Removed From Today's Board
Aaron Judge (NYY) — Rib stress fracture · OUT until ~August · All Judge HR props void · ❌ Shohei Ohtani (LAD) — Left knee inflammation · DNP · All Ohtani HR props void · All five picks below are confirmed active. Confirm lineups at FanDuel before wagering.

Sunday's MLB slate features one of the week's best long-ball environments: two Coors Field power plays (Pirates @ Rockies, 3:11 PM ET), Citizens Bank Park's homer-friendly porch for Schwarber, and a juicy left-handed power matchup in Detroit. Colson Montgomery, Rafael Devers, and Brandon Lowe headline today's top HR prop picks per Athlon Sports, with the Coors Field altitude and elite matchup angles making this one of the stronger HR days on the recent calendar.

All odds from FanDuel Sportsbook's June 21 HR board (confirmed). Approximate — check FanDuel live board for exact prices. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+.

#1 · MLB HOME RUN LEADER · 30.6% HR RATE · CITIZENS BANK PARK
⭐ Kyle Schwarber · PHI LF vs D. Peterson (NYM)
PHI vs NYM · 4:11 PM ET · Citizens Bank Park · LHB vs RHP
FanDuel
+240
25 HR in 72 games · homered in 30.6% of games — MLB home run leader Citizens Bank Park: one of MLB's most homer-friendly venues · short right-field porch · ideal for LHB pull power .976 OPS vs LHP in 2026 · 7 HRs in 88 ABs vs lefties · Peterson (LHP) — Schwarber's ideal power profile

Kyle Schwarber leads MLB with 25 home runs in 72 games, homering in 30.6% of games. The MLB home run leader at Citizens Bank Park as a left-handed pull hitter facing the short right-field porch. At +240, the implied probability (~29%) is actually below his true 30.6% season-long HR rate — a rare case where the market undervalues the hitter's production. Schwarber has a .976 OPS in 2026 against left-handed pitching with 7 HR in 88 ABs in those matchups.

#2 · COORS FIELD MOONSHOT · 21.4% HR RATE · ATHLON EXPLICIT
⭐ Brandon Lowe · PIT 2B vs M. Lorenzen (COL)
PIT @ COL · 3:11 PM ET · Coors Field · Denver altitude boost · O/U 11.5
FanDuel
+240
18 HR in 70 games · homered in 21.4% of games · power-hitting second baseman Coors Field: highest HR park in baseball · Denver altitude adds ~20+ feet of carry to fly balls Game total 11.5 — highest on today's slate · Athlon: "Coors Field moonshot written all over him"

Brandon Lowe has 18 HR in 70 games, homering in 21.4% of games this season. The 11.5-game total — highest on the entire Sunday slate — reflects what the market expects at altitude. Athlon Sports explicitly calls this a "Coors Field moonshot" play. At +240 alongside Goodman at +250, the Coors pairing is the most straightforward bang-for-your-buck homer play on today's board.

#3 · AT HOME COORS FIELD · 25.7% HR RATE · ROCKIES POWER
⭐ Hunter Goodman · COL C vs J. Jones (PIT)
PIT @ COL · 3:11 PM ET · HOME at Coors Field · Rockies catcher
FanDuel
+250
21 HR in 70 games · homered in 25.7% of games in 2026 Playing AT HOME at Coors — the single most hitter-friendly venue in all of baseball Rockies catchers at Coors are a perennial HR prop value category every season

Goodman is the home side in the Coors power game — an advantage over Lowe who is visiting. Goodman has 21 HR in 70 games, homering in 25.7% of games in 2026. At +250, the implied probability (~29%) sits right around his true 25.7% season-long HR rate — essentially fair value for the Coors home environment. Run as a pair with Lowe at +240 to double your Coors Field coverage in the same game.

#4 · ALREADY HOMERED OFF MONTERO · 40-HR PACE · LHB SPLIT
⭐ Colson Montgomery · CWS SS vs K. Montero (DET)
CWS @ DET · 1:41 PM ET · Comerica Park · LHB vs Montero (6/8 HRs allowed to LHBs)
Approx odds
~+300
20 HR in 72 games · on pace for 40+ HRs · Athlon Sports explicit pick for Sunday Montgomery has already taken Keider Montero deep in one of their first three career meetings Montero: allowed 6 of his 8 HRs to left-handed hitters this season — Montgomery is LHB · ideal split matchup

The White Sox slugger has already delivered back-to-back 20-homer seasons and is now on pace to shatter that mark with more than 40 this year. He gets a matchup he has already enjoyed, taking Keider Montero deep in one of their first three career meetings. Montero has also struggled against left-handed power, allowing six of his eight home runs to lefties this season. Athlon Sports names this one of their top Sunday HR plays.

#5 · 6/9 GUSTO HRs TO LEFTIES · ATHLON MOONSHOT · JUNE HOT STREAK
⭐ Rafael Devers · SF 3B vs R. Gusto (MIA)
SF @ MIA · 1:41 PM ET · loanDepot Park · LHB vs RHP · 4 HRs in June already
Approx odds
~+440
11 HR on season · 8 of 11 HRs vs right-handed pitching — Gusto is RHP · perfect split matchup 6 of 9 Gusto HRs allowed to lefties this season — just gave up 2 more to lefties in his last outing Athlon: "Devers has crushed RHP all year — add in Gusto's fly-ball tendencies and this has moonshot written all over it"

Devers already has four home runs in June and gets a juicy matchup against Ryan Gusto. Six of nine Gusto season homers allowed have come against lefties, and he just surrendered two more to lefties in his most recent outing. Devers has crushed right-handed pitching all year, with eight of his 11 HRs off RHPs. Athlon explicitly calls this play a "moonshot" scenario — a fly-ball pitcher with a documented LHB vulnerability meeting one of baseball's better left-handed power bats in peak June form. At ~+440, the risk/reward is the best of the five picks today.

🐟 Bonus Marlins Pick — SF Giants @ MIA · 1:41 PM ET

MARLINS PICK · LHB VS LOGAN WEBB (SF RHP) · BEST MARLINS POWER BAT
🐟 Kyle Stowers · MIA OF vs L. Webb (SF)
SF @ MIA · 1:41 PM ET · loanDepot Park · LHB vs RHP Logan Webb
Approx odds
~+470
7 HR in 52 games · homered in 9.6% of games per FanDuel Research board Left-handed power bat vs Logan Webb (SF RHP) · favourable LHB vs RHP platoon split Best Marlins power option today · Heriberto Hernandez (~+520, 6 HR) is the alternative if Stowers sits

Kyle Stowers has 7 HR in 52 games, homering in 9.6% of games in 2026, making him the best power option on the Marlins roster for today's game vs the Giants. As a left-handed bat facing right-handed Logan Webb, Stowers gets the favourable platoon split. At ~+470 he offers the best return of any Marlins power bat likely in today's lineup. Confirm he's in the starting lineup at FanDuel before wagering — Heriberto Hernandez (~+520, 6 HR in 48 games) is the alternative if Stowers sits.

⚾ Today's HR Picks — Ranked Summary · June 21, 2026 Confirm lineups · Judge OUT · Ohtani OUT
⭐ Kyle Schwarber · PHI vs D. Peterson
MLB HR leader (25) · 30.6% HR rate · Citizens Bank · LHB · 4:11 PM ET
+240
⭐ Brandon Lowe · PIT vs M. Lorenzen
18 HR · 21.4% HR rate · Coors Field · O/U 11.5 · Athlon explicit · 3:11 PM ET
+240
⭐ Hunter Goodman · COL vs J. Jones
21 HR · 25.7% HR rate · HOME Coors Field · 3:11 PM ET
+250
⭐ Colson Montgomery · CWS vs K. Montero
20 HR · 40-HR pace · already homered off Montero · LHB · 6/8 Montero HRs to LHBs · 1:41 PM ET
~+300
⭐ Rafael Devers · SF vs R. Gusto
11 HR · 8/11 vs RHPs · 6/9 Gusto HRs to lefties · Athlon moonshot · 1:41 PM ET
~+440
🐟 MARLINS: Kyle Stowers · MIA vs L. Webb
7 HR · 9.6% HR rate · best Marlins power option · LHB vs RHP · confirm lineup
~+470
FanDuel Sportsbook — MLB Sunday June 21, 2026
Bet Today's Home Run Props
Schwarber +240 · Lowe +240 · Goodman +250 · Montgomery ~+300 · Devers ~+440 · Stowers ~+470 (Marlins)
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Judge OUT · Ohtani OUT · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

Play the FREE Daily Dingers Game and select a player you think will hit a home run today! If your player hits a DINGER, you’ll get a Profit Boost Token tomorrow to use on ANY MLB Wager! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup